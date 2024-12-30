5 Reasons the Raiders dominated vs. Saints

For the second straight week, the Las Vegas Raiders emerged victorious.

Once again, the team fell further back in the draft order, but Sunday marked the first time that the team had won back-to-back games all season.

But the Raiders' players and coaches certainly enjoyed the win in Week 17 amidst all of the chaos that ensued on the team's flight down to New Orleans.

The team's flight was delayed leaving from Las Vegas as the plane dealt with mechanical issues, and the Raiders did not arrive in New Orleans until about 1:00 am local time, just 12 hours before kickoff.

Antonio Pierce, however, said it best in his post-game speech when he pointed out that the team, "may be delayed, but we're not going to be denied."

Let's take a look at how the Raiders pulled off this improbable victory.

The defense showed up big again

Patrick Graham's unit has been a group possessed in the last few weeks of the season.

They relinquished only 269 total yards of offense to the Saints and had two takeaways en route to a comfortable 25-10 victory.

In fact, New Orleans' only touchdown of the day was the product of a trick play that resulted in a Foster Moreau touchdown.

Of the Saints' six second-half drives, they had four three-and-outs and two interceptions, one by Jack Jones and another by Thomas Harper.

Las Vegas' defense flexed their muscles in a major way in Week 17, and although it was against a team without its starting quarterback, running back, and top wide receiver, they did what they were expected to do in this situation: dominate.