5 Reasons the Raiders dominated vs. Saints

Father time cannot reach Ameer Abdullah

The Raiders rushing attack has been bleak all season long.

Sincere McCormick put some wind in the sails for a few weeks, but once he was sent to IR, all hope was lost again.

Until Ameer Abdullah took matters into his own hands.

The veteran journeyman was simply unstoppable on Sunday against the Saints, totaling 147 yards on 23 touches.

It was virtually an automatic five to seven yards every time he got his hands on the ball, and his efforts separated Las Vegas in the game.

He also became the first Raiders running back to record 100 rushing yards in a game this year. Not only this, but his 115 yards in Week 17 were a career-high, and his first 100-yard game in his NFL career.

Abdullah reminds me a bit of Amik Robertson in the sense that during the offseason, fans hoped a player of his caliber was not on the final roster and that the team finally had a younger, better player to take his place.

But every year, he gets called upon, and every year, he delivers. He reminds you that he is not the level of player that many often think he is. Ameer Abdullah showed today why depth is so important, and why he deserves a roster spot in 2025.