5 Reasons the Raiders dominated vs. Saints

Young edge rushers can't stay away from the quarterback

The Raiders have been hit hard with injuries this season, but perhaps no position group was affected more than the defensive line.

Losing Malcolm Koonce before the season, Christian Wilkins early on, and Maxx Crosby toward the end of the year should have been enough for the unit to completely fall apart.

But as I've said before, defensive line coach Rob Leonard is a miracle worker.

He's got Adam Butler in a position to get paid handsomely this offseason, and the young talent that he has developed continues to put on a show every Sunday.

K'Lavon Chaisson recorded a sack again in Week 17, which marks the fourth time in five weeks that he has done so.

Tyree Wilson also joined the party in the backfield, adding 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit. He also wreaked havoc in the backfield on numerous other occasions as well.

Tyree Wilson had his best game as a pro today 27.6% pressure rate 8 pressures 2 QB hits 0.5 sack.



Still playing with just raw ability and not a lot of technique. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 30, 2024

Andre Carter II, who was just added 10 days ago to the roster, also contributed 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit in the contest.

Leonard has been able to squeeze every drop out of this young defensive line group and the players are really starting to come into their own. A few may even be pivotal pieces of the franchise's future.