5 Reasons the Raiders pulled off a victory vs. Jaguars

Brock Bowers is a monster

Brock Bowers' rookie campaign has been historic, to say the least.

On Sunday he added another 11 catches for 99 yards, putting his season total at 101 catches for 1,067 yards.

Though he did have two drops, he made a handful of spectacular catches as well, including a number of clutch grabs to extend drives and help the team win.

He is already cementing himself among the all-time greats in the Raiders' organization as well. In Week 16 he set a number of records and joined elite company in several metrics.

TE Brock Bowers (@brockbowers17) has now passed Jerry Rice (90 in 2002) and Tim Brown (90 in 1997) for the fourth most receptions in #Raiders history by a player of any experience level through the first 15 games of a single season. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 22, 2024

TE Brock Bowers has now become one of nine tight ends of any experience level in NFL history to record 95 receptions through the first 15 games of a single season. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 22, 2024

TE Brock Bowers (@brockbowers17) now has the second most receiving yards in #NFL history by a tight end in their rookie season – the most since 1961 (Mike Ditka, 1,076), passing Kyle Pitts (1,026 in 2021). — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 22, 2024

Bowers is a one-of-a-kind player who will be a perennial All-Pro and fan favorite for years to come.