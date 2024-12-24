5 Reasons the Raiders pulled off a victory vs. Jaguars

Brock Bowers is a monster
Brock Bowers' rookie campaign has been historic, to say the least.
On Sunday he added another 11 catches for 99 yards, putting his season total at 101 catches for 1,067 yards.
Though he did have two drops, he made a handful of spectacular catches as well, including a number of clutch grabs to extend drives and help the team win.
He is already cementing himself among the all-time greats in the Raiders' organization as well. In Week 16 he set a number of records and joined elite company in several metrics.
Bowers is a one-of-a-kind player who will be a perennial All-Pro and fan favorite for years to come.