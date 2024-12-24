5 Reasons the Raiders pulled off a victory vs. Jaguars

Isaiah Pola-Mao continues to prove his worth

When Marcus Epps was lost for the season with an ACL tear in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, many fans held their breath about how the secondary would hold up.

Isaiah Pola-Mao put air back in the lungs of Raider Nation.

He has filled in admirably for Epps all season long and Sunday's game against Jacksonville was his coming-out party.

Pola-Mao finished the game with 11 tackles, seven of them solo, and he forced two fumbles in the contest.

One was just before the half and prevented Jacksonville from scoring at least a field goal, and the other gave the offense the ball in Jaguar territory.

The USC product will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but based on the way he has been playing, the Raiders will surely try to keep him in the building.