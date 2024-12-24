5 Reasons the Raiders pulled off a victory vs. Jaguars

Ameer Abdullah finds ways to win

It's been a while since Ameer Abdullah has been featured on an NFL team.

But by hook or by crook, the journeyman running back is still finding ways to contribute in year 10.

On Sunday against Jacksonville he ran seven times for 38 yards, good for 5.4 yards per carry. He also added five catches for 47 yards

Abdullah also contributed a touchdown in the fourth quarter to take the lead, and it ended up being the difference in the game.

Not only does he contribute on offense, but he has also been a stalwart on the Raiders' special teams unit all year long.

In Week 16 he returned two punts for 28 yards and contributed 10 total special teams snaps.

For a veteran like Abdullah to still be making an impact on the game is remarkable, but his teammates would say that he's an even better leader and guy to be around.

Let's hope he can continue to play well and mentor the younger players on the team.