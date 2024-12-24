5 Reasons the Raiders pulled off a victory vs. Jaguars

K'Lavon Chaisson revenge game

When Chaisson saw the teal and gold across from him, it simply meant more.

The Raiders edge rusher was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After playing four seasons for the Jaguars, the team let him walk in free agency after neglecting to pick up his fifth-year option.

Many called Chaisson a bust after he left Jacksonville, but the Raiders staff saw something in him.

Defensive line coach Rob Leonard has been a miracle worker for the Silver and Black the last few seasons, and Chaisson's rise to stardom is further evidence of this.

Against his former team on Sunday, Chaisson had two tackles, both solo, a sack, a tackle for loss, a QB hit, and a pass deflection.

He also had an interception that was incorectly overturned by the officials.

Chaisson came to play against his former team and helped earn Las Vegas the win. He also had several moments where the opposing sideline surely regretted letting him go.