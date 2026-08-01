5 small details you may have missed from first batch of Raiders camp practices

In a flash, the Las Vegas Raiders' first three training camp sessions are now over. The team will have a day off to debrief from the first batch of practices, take care of their bodies and watch some film before they take the field again on Sunday for an open workout with Raider Nation looking on.

A few big storylines have already materialized, like the play of rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the epic return of Maxx Crosby and the incredible rise of fifth-round rookie cornerback Zeke Masses into the conversation for a starting cornerback job, among others.

But this recap isn't about going back over those big bullet points. This is about presenting you with some of the finer details from the Raiders' first three practices. So, without further ado, here are five small but interesting details that came out of Las Vegas this week that you may have missed.

5 small but interesting details from Raiders training camp you probably didn't hear about

Brandon Johnson is flashing at wide receiver

Hidden behind the bigger headline in the wide receiver room, which was a general lack of pop, was the surprising play of journeyman Brandon Johnson. He arrived in Las Vegas mid-summer without much fanfare, but he is making his presence known with a few very nice showings.

It was noted on Day 2 that Johnson had another good day of practice, as he continues to build a rapport with Fernando Mendoza while working with the 2s. Johnson also made a diving catch on Thursday, so he is giving the coaching staff something to think about.

Rob Leonard says Nakobe Dean will be the mike linebacker and green dot

Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean came to Las Vegas having both been mikes and green-dot linebackers, which means that they are communicating with the defensive coordinator and calling the plays. Rob Leonard leaked that this will be Dean's job for the Raiders' defense in 2026.

"Command. Confidence," Leonard said. "[Dean will say], 'Robbie, get out of my huddle. I got it.' I want to get up in there and start up, but that's not reality of how the game's played. Just leadership. It feels good to have that at the mike linebacker."

Walker was asked about not having the green dot, and he says that it will be different, but not necessarily a bad thing, as he will have less on his plate. He will still help with defensive communication, but Dean will have the gren dot distinction.

Jermod McCoy runs with 2s/3s, playing special teams

McCoy hasn't yet gotten his opportunity to run with the first-team defense, even though the Raiders are rotating that second spot opposite Eric Stokes frequently. He has looked good running with the second and third units, but the staff wants to see how his knee holds up before pushing any further.

The Athletic's Sam Warren made it a point to mention that McCoy was doing special teams drills on Friday, and he did some return work earlier in the week. If he's not going to be a key fixture in the cornerback rotation, he needs to find his niche, and it sounds like Las Vegas is bringing him along.

FBs Connor Heyward and Patrick Gurd are competing and playing well

Heyward was apparently a big part of the offensive plan this week, both blocking for Ashton Jeanty and getting involved as a route-runner. Gurd also rotated in behind him, and Kubiak indicated that, while he is impressed with Heyward, the fullback spot is technically up for grabs.

"I think your fullback has to be one of your smartest players on the team. For us to be able to block the two-back run game and block the drop-back protections, and to play all the special teams, you’ve got to be in great shape and you’ve got to be really smart. Connor's made a really good first impression, and Patrick Gurd is pushing him as well. Love the competition there.”

Decamerion Richardson got some reps with the 1s?

This was a bit bizarre, but Warren also noted that Richardson rotated in with the first-team defense on Wednesday, alongside Stokes, Masses and Darien Porter. It sounds like it didn't last long, as he was flagged for pass interference on Tre Tucker, and no more mention of him with the 1s has been made.

But this detail is somewhat interesting because it serves as a reminder that the coaching staff is trying a lot of things right now. Experimentation is common in training camp, and not every play or moment means something. Trends do still matter, though.