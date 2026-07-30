5 things to celebrate from Day 1 of Las Vegas Raiders training camp

Although it seemed like it was light-years away at various points during this eventful but quite long offseason, Day 1 of training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders is now officially in the books. The pads haven't come on yet, but the intensity is ramping up, and the evaluation period is now in full swing.

Klint Kubiak and Co. are running a no-nonsense training camp ahead of a three-game preseason tilt, and competition is the essence of what this coaching staff and front office have been preaching. And while fans feel like they have a good grip on this roster, surprises happen each and every offseason.

Even after just one practice in Las Vegas, there is a lot to take away from what went down. In the spirit of keeping things positive this time of year, let's take a look at five things all of Raider Nation should be celebrating after the outset of training camp.

Five positive omens from Day 1 of Las Vegas Raiders training camp

All 91 players are healthy and practiced

Kubiak and John Spytek announced that everyone would practice on Wednesday, and they were not lying. All 91 players were healthy, as the Raiders have nobody on the PUP or NFI list, and each player on the roster was out on the practice field and participating when training camp kicked off.

Injuries are an unfortunate but unavoidable part of football, so it is unlikely that the team will remain as healthy as it is now. But let's revel in seeing everyone while we can, including the likes of Maxx Crosby, Jermod McCoy and Nakobe Dean, each of whom missed at least some of the offseason program.

Maxx Crosby looks like himself

Speaking of Crosby, multiple reporters pointed out that the Raiders' star defensive end looked great coming off a long offseason rehab. The Athletic's Sam Warren noted that Crosby took all of the 1st-team reps on Wednesday, and his power and speed were a problem for the offense at times.

That is the Crosby that fans know and love. Obviously, in the wake of such a serious injury, doubt can creep into the minds of Crosby, the team and the fanbase. But it sounds like those can be put to rest after just one practice. Crosby is back, and he may even be better.

Hezekiah "Zeke" Masses is earning trust

Masses built on a strong spring on the first day of training camp and began the team period with the first-team defense. This means that he was given the early nod over others vying for the CB2 spot, like incumbent Darien Porter and fourth-round pick Jermod McCoy.

It is not as if Masses has won the job or anything, but the fact that this Day 3 rookie is already getting a chance to run with the starting group is promising. Las Vegas needs as many young players to pan out as possible, and Masses looks like a gem in the early going.

Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are the center of attention

Reporter Alexa Belcastro commented that the Raiders were in 12 personnel a lot to kick off training camp. And according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden and Raiders.com's Levi Edwards, tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer took full advantage of that.

Mayer apparently made a diving catch during 7-on-7s, which was heralded as the play of the day. And Bowers was seemingly Bowers, and that is always a good thing. For years, fans have wanted this tight end duo to be utilized properly, and Kubiak may have a firm grip on this to start things off.

Fernando Mendoza had a strong start

Mendoza was promoted to the second-team offense for training camp, and he rose to the occasion. Reporters marveled at his command of the offense, accuracy, prowess under center and mobility, and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko echoed some of these notions.

Nobody is expecting Mendoza to figure it all out in one day, but the journey of 1,000 steps begins with a single one. And the rookie quarterback took a rather large leap on the opening day of camp. The trick will be stacking days like that, and before we know it, Mendoza will be ready to go.