5 veteran free agents that the Raiders should sign immediately

Things have been pretty quiet thus far in free agency under the Las Vegas Raiders' new head coach and general manager tandem of Pete Carroll and John Spytek.

"Winning" or "losing" the free agency period tends to have no bearing on how a team will perform in the regular season, so Raider Nation should not panic about the team's lack of activity. Carroll and Spytek have extensive track records of developing players and winning at a high level, so spending big in free agency is not a necessity for this duo.

Las Vegas did make a trade for starting quarterback Geno Smith and they re-signed or extended several key pieces of the defensive line before free agency began, but the team has certainly lost more than it has acquired this offseason. As of Wednesday evening, the following players are still available in free agency and the Raiders should kick the tires on at least a few of these veterans.

1. WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett makes a lot of sense for the Raiders. Not only does the team need to bolster their wide receiver room, but he has an incredible relationship with Coach Carroll and already has a rapport with quarterback Geno Smith. Last season, Lockett had a down year after a coaching change in Seattle, but he had 1,000 yards in four of his previous five seasons. At this point in his career, he should not command more than $6 to $8 million, and if that is the price, Las Vegas should take the gamble.

2. RB Nick Chubb

Chubb is far from the player that he was before he sustained two major injuries, but he can still be effective in a limited role. Las Vegas has a glaring need at running back and will need more than just a rookie to get the job done in 2025. He can still be effective in short-yardage situations and should not cost more than $3 or $4 million, and if that is the case, the Raiders should take the leap. He'd also be a great player for a young back to learn under.

3. WR Cooper Kupp or Stefon Diggs

While Lockett would be a solid signing, he is far from a true No. 1 wide receiver at this juncture in his career. Kupp and Diggs still have that capability, but both have their faults. Kupp does not have the downfield speed that the team may need to open up the offense, but it would be tough to stop him, Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers across the middle of the field. Diggs has more downfield speed but has a bad reputation around the league and would cost more money. It is unlikely that the team signs either, but the choice could come down to how much the new regime believes in Tre Tucker's ability to stretch the field.

4. CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel had an incredible three-year stretch to begin his career with the Los Angeles Chargers but only played in four games last season due to injury. He is just 25 years old and should be ready to go by the beginning of next season, so it is a bit of a shock that he has not already signed with a new team. Los Angeles is loaded with young corners, so he seems like the odd man out right now, but that could benefit the Raiders, who desperately need a corner to mitigate the loss of Nate Hobbs. If his market value is somewhere around $10 to $12 million, I could see Las Vegas making that splash.

5. C.J. Mosley

Mosley was released on Wednesday afternoon in a shocking announcement by the New York Jets. The 10-year veteran has been named to five Pro Bowls and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors on five occasions in his career as well. Las Vegas lost both Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo this offseason, so adding an accomplished player like Mosley to help run Patrick Graham's defense would make a lot of sense. He could be a cheap option this year if the Jets fit the bill for most of his contract, but regardless, the team will need help at the position next to newly-signed Elandon Roberts and a slew of unproven young linebackers.