5 winners and 5 losers from Raiders' sickening Week 4 loss against Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders were not able to snap their two-game losing streak against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, dropping to 1-3 in the early portion of the 2025 NFL season. Las Vegas doesn't exactly have the easiest schedule on the horizon, so things could get ugly in a hurry.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, however, let's take a look back at what was mostly a strong performance from the Silver and Black on Sunday, which was unfortunately spoiled by a handful of critical miscues and one incredibly poor performance.

Winners and losers from Raiders' Week 4 loss to Bears

Winners

1. Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty was simply sensational against Chicago. He ran 21 times for 138 yards and a touchdown, and also added two catches for 17 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game. It seemed like Jeanty shrugged off every defender he came across, and his 64-yard run was simply electric.

2. Maxx Crosby

If it weren't for Crosby, this game might have been a blowout from the jump. Las Vegas' star was a one-man wrecking crew, especially in the early portion of the contest. He finished with five tackles, including three for a loss, three passes defended, a forced fumble and his first career interception.

3. Offensive line

Surprisingly, the offensive line did not hinder the offense on Sunday. In fact, they kept Smith clean the entire day, giving up zero sacks, and they catapulted the rushing attack to 240 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, which is good for 7.7 yards per rush. Quite the improvement.

4. Jackson Powers-Johnson

Powers-Johnson's returning may have been the key catalyst in the offensive line's improvement. Not only was he moving people all day, but he got out and made a spectacular block on a Brock Bowers screen pass, and he made two touchdown-saving tackles after Geno Smith interceptions.

5. Run defense

After giving up 201 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in Week 3 on 6.3 yards per carry, the Raiders relinquished just 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Week 4 on 2.7 yards per carry. This is a dramatic improvement from one week to the next, so shoutout to Patrick Graham and Co.

RELATED: Ashton Jeanty entered Bo Jackson territory with electric Week 4 showing

Losers

1. Geno Smith

Duh. Smith threw three backbreaking interceptions, made a poor throw to Dont'e Thornton Jr. near the goal line that could have iced the game, and he missed several open receivers. His poor performance was the difference in the contest, and it wasted a strong overall effort on Sunday.

2. Isaiah Pola-Mao

Pola-Mao's production has tapered off throughout the team's four games this season, and Sunday was no different. While his flaws were less pronounced against the Bears, he did get caught in no man's land several times, including on a pivotal touchdown strike to Rome Odunze.

3. Jakobi Meyers

It's hard to criticize Meyers too much because of how bad Smith was. But all three of Smith's interceptions occurred when he was targeting Meyers. Plus, Meyers missed a handful of blocks and had a key hold that brought back a play that otherwise went for a first down.

4. Jonah Laulu

Laulu played fine defensively, as he recorded two tackles and a pass deflection. But he made a brutal miscue on the final play of the game, as he allowed Josh Blackwell to squeeze by him and make the game-winning field goal block in the final seconds.

5. Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Thornton did not necessarily do anything wrong in this game, but he was held to zero catches on two targets. Plus, although it wasn't a great throw, it would have been huge for the Raiders if he hauled in the aforementioned Smith pass near the goal line. But he didn't, and it came back to bite them.

More Raiders news and analysis