6 standout prospects Raiders must consider on Day 2 of NFL Draft

There will be plenty of prospects who are first round worthy that should still be on the board come Friday night. I've sorted through the list of names who the Las Vegas Raiders could target with their second and third round choices.

Prospects the Raiders could take on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

It's no secret that the Raiders have a flirtation with Ewers. They have worked him out and could even trade Aidan O'Connell to open the door for Ewers to become the instant backup. Ewers had a wealth of weapons around him and he used them all. He's got a load of playoff experience and played admirably against the SEC's top contenders.

The five star arrived on the scene with a statement win at Alabama in 2023. A year later he took Texas to the cusp of winning college football's premiere conference and a national championship. He was able to hold off Archie Manning to keep his job.

Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

The left tackle who is slotted to kick inside was one of the nation's best run blockers in 2024. He was so exceptional that he earned the honor of winning the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. You can notice how dominant he can be because of his imposing size. He held Abdul Carter to a sackless performance in the season opener. Perhaps the Raiders gauge their interest in tackles now with the pending Kolton Miller development.

Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi

Harris looks a little like another Ole Miss receiver in A.J. Brown. He's a deep threat that the Raiders are currently lacking on the outside. Most of his routes were considered as "hitch" routes. Harris was at the top of his game in single coverage. He's been steady over the last three years, even with missing time in 2024. He averaged around 16 or 17 yards a catch over the last three years of his collegiate career. Double teaming Bowers would benefit Harris in Chip Kelly's scheme.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The National Championship running back had a very productive three-year span in college. It may not look like it, but if you caught a glimpse of Judkins at Ohio State's Pro Day, you can see he already has an NFL caliber body to utilize. Judkins is a day one starter in Chip Kelly's offense.

You better believe that Quinshon Judkins' NFL Draft Stock just rose tremendously

Depending on who you ask, Judkins should be a better prospect then his running mate TreVeyon Henderson. Judkins is a threat to take it the distance on any down. He did it in the SEC and Big Ten, too. It's hard to imagine him not succeeding at the next level.

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Without the injury, Morrison should be in the conversation for being a top 10 pick and maybe the No. 1 corner on the board. He picked off Caleb Williams in 2023 and helped hold Marvin Harrison Jr. to three catches in the same season. In the 2022 meeting with the Buckeyes, he did his part to make Jaxon Smith-Njigba meaningless. Morrison is gaining some traction to get selected on night one, but he'd be a home-run choice if he slides to the second round.

Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

The No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, Nolen is bound to hear his name called on Thursday, However, some mocks don't have him going in round one, so let's assume he's still on the board for Friday night and falls for some unknown reason. Pairing him with Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby would be unfair to opposing offensive lines. With all the talent Lane Kiffin had in Oxford, you gotta wonder how they didn't make the playoffs. The draft boards are littered with Ole Miss players and Nolen could be the first Rebel taken.