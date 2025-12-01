7 losers (and 3 winners) from Raiders' latest lopsided loss to Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a tough defeat in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers, in large part due to Geno Smith throwing three interceptions. The two teams were set to face off again in Week 13, but it wasn't much of a battle.

Las Vegas hung tough with Los Angeles in the first half, but that was mainly because Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was dealing with an injury. When he returned to the game, it wasn't much of a contest, as the Raiders suffered a 31-14 defeat against their divisional foe.

As always, it was an uninspiring effort for the Silver and Black. They now sit at 2-10 on the year, and Pete Carroll's team now has another blowout loss on its résumé. Here are a few winners but way more losers from Sunday's 10th-straight AFC West defeat for the franchise.

Winners and losers from Raiders second defeat at hands of Chargers

Winners

1. Maxx Crosby

Crosby played with more passion than usual on Sunday, as tempers flared quite a bit when he got a personal foul for shoving Herbert. Still, he had 9 tackles, which is ridiculous for a defensive end, in addition to 2.0 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and 2 quarterback hits. Dominance wasted, once again.

2. Brock Bowers

Bowers' production has been up and down this season, due to no fault of his own. But he had a great showing in Week 13, catching 4 passes for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had one of the greatest catches that Raiders fans have seen in recent memory on his second score.

3. Jeremy Chinn

Chinn wasn't perfect against the Chargers, but he was everywhere for the Las Vegas defense. He had a whopping 17 tackles, 8 of which were solo. Chinn also had 4 run stops and was one of the only Raiders defenders without a missed tackle.

Losers

1. Pete Carroll

Carroll has now been swept by his nemesis, Jim Harbaugh, sits at 0-4 in the division and 2-10 on the year. The Raiders have now lost six straight games and 10 of their last 11, with their lone win coming at home against the 1-11 Tennessee Titans. To be short, things didn't get better on Sunday.

2. DJ Glaze

Glaze struggled mightily against Khalil Mack and Co., as he gave up two sacks and two hurries for a total of four pressures. He was also, at least in part, responsible for a rushing attack that totaled just 31 yards on 18 carries, good for 1.8 yards per rush. Not his best work.

3. Devin White

White completely gave up on the play when the Raiders relinquished their first touchdown of the day, and he got two personal fouls against the Chargers, one for unsportmanlike conduct and another for a facemask. He also gave up 3 receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown, which is par for the course.

4. Brennan Carroll and the run game

Fans often forget that Brennan Carroll is also the run game coordinator in Las Vegas. While he's taken a lot of flak for the offensive line's issues, and rightfully so, it's time to start pointing the finger at him for the rushing struggles as well. The Raiders ran for just 31 yards on Sunday, which is embarrassing.

5. 3rd down efficiency

On one side of the field, the Raiders couldn't get off the field on third down. On the other side of the field, Las Vegas couldn't extend drives by converting on third down. Offensively, they converted on just 2-of-8 third downs, and defensively, they allowed 12 conversions on 17 attempts. Ouch.

6. Run defense

Las Vegas got absolutely gashed on the ground against Los Angeles. The Chargers ran for 192 yards on 43 carries, which is 4.5 yards per rush, and tacked on two rushing touchdowns. The Chargers did this without several key players on the offensive line, making this showing even worse for the Raiders.

7. Dylan Parham

Parham has been steady for the Las Vegas offensive line amid their struggles this season. On Sunday, however, he was not. He was fine as a run-blocker, but he gave up two sacks against the Chargers, which is just unacceptable for a guard.