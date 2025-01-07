7 Players the Raiders must retain for 2025

1. Isaiah Pola-Mao

After playing 210 defensive snaps in his first two seasons combined, Pola-Mao stepped up in a major way for the Raiders after Marcus Epps was lost for the season in Week 3.

He had 89 tackles including two for a loss and 1.0 sacks, as well as 5 passes defended and two forced fumbles. His performance in Week 16 against the Jaguars essentially won them the matchup.

Pola-Mao is a restricted free agent, meaning that the Raiders have a chance to match any offer he may receive from other teams and retain him. With Tre'Von Moehrig and Marcus Epps both set to test free agency, Pola-Mao is essential to bring back as a relatively cheap but effective option.

2. Nate Hobbs

Nate Hobbs has been a great Raider for four seasons, but he has played out his rookie contract and could become a free agent this offseason if the team does not extend him.

While his production did dip a bit in 2024, he was still highly effective as a slot corner for the Raiders and is one of the most willing tacklers in the secondary. He also relinquished a passer rating of 87.2, which is an incredible number from the slot.

The only problem with Hobbs is that he has missed 17 games in his first four seasons, but when he is available, he is great. Las Vegas just needs to figure out a price that makes sense for both parties considering that risk.