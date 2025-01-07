7 Players the Raiders must retain for 2025

3. Tre'Von Moehrig

Moehrig, like Hobbs, has played out his rookie contract with the Las Vegas Raiders and is yet to be extended.

He was nothing short of phenomenal for the team in 2024 as he recorded career highs in tackles (104), pass deflections (10), and tackles for loss (five). He also added two interceptions and a sack.

It may be difficult to retain Moehrig, as he will surely command a high market in free agency, but with so much uncertainty in the Raiders' building, it would be nice to have a consistent piece like Moehrig stick around.

4. Ameer Abdullah

Abdullah is one of the better teammates and leaders in the Raiders' locker room according to the players, but he also showed late in the 2024 season that his production is not necessarily going to slow down.

He had his first career 100-yard game in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints and he was arguably the team's best receiving back this season as well.

At his age, he should not be too expensive to keep in the building. Having him around to mentor younger backs like Sincere McCormick, Dylan Laube, and any potential draft picks can only benefit the running back room while not pinching the Raiders financially.