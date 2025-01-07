7 Players the Raiders must retain for 2025

5. Adam Butler

Butler is another veteran player who the Raiders hope to keep in-house, but may not be able to considering his level of performance in 2024. Surely, every NFL team could use an interior lineman like Butler and his market may be quite high once he hits free agency this offseason.

He had a career year for Las Vegas in his seventh NFL season, recording 65 tackles, including eight for a loss, and 5.0 sacks. He also added two batted passes and a forced fumble, as well as 10 quarterback hits.

The journeyman defensive tackle was stout against the run this year as well and provided several stuffs on down-and-short situations. It may be tough, but the Raiders have to spend the money to keep Butler in the Silver and Black next season.

6. Malcolm Koonce

Koonce missed the entire 2024 campaign with a knee injury that he suffered in practice just before the season opener.

But at the end of the 2023 season, he showed promise as a legitimate starting edge rusher in the NFL, and that cannot go unnoticed in contract negotiations. Because of his injury, I understand that there may be some hesitation, but players come back from knee injuries all the time now.

His market may not be as high anymore due to his injury, which could actually help the Raiders. They should retain Koonce and not have to break the bank in order to do so.

7. Robert Spillane

Robert Spillane just belongs in Silver and Black.

The Raiders' middle linebacker finished tied for third in the NFL in tackles with 158 in 2024. He also added 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 2.0 sacks, and seven passes defended.

Spillane is an absolute animal on the field and a true leader for the organization. He was everywhere for Las Vegas in 2024 and is one of the lifebloods of the defense. Bringing him back in 2025 is a must.