8 winners and 4 losers from Raiders' streak-snapping win against Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders bounced back from a poor showing and were able to earn a victory in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. It was one of their most well-rounded performances of the year, as they snapped a four-game losing streak with their 20-10 win at Allegiant Stadium.

Home fans in Las Vegas were treated to a handful of incredible individual outings on Sunday, and while it was not all great, there were a lot more positives than negatives for the first time in over a month. Here are the winners and losers from the Raiders' win over the Titans.

Winners and losers in Raiders' triumphant win against Titans

Winners

1. Devin White

It was obvious from the first drive that White was going to have a special game. While he still missed a handful of tackles, he was solid in coverage, had a strip sack that gifted the Raiders' offense a touchdown, recorded an interception, and had a team-high nine tackles.

2. Michael Mayer

Mayer filled in brilliantly for an injured Brock Bowers, as he and Geno Smith were locked in step. The third-year tight end caught a team-high five passes for 50 yards, and he scored his first touchdown since December of 2023. Plus, it was great to have him back on special teams.

3. Jonah Laulu

Laulu stepped up in front of his hometown Las Vegas crowd yet again, recording another sack and three tackles. He was a constant in the backfield, had a pass defended and also hit Titans quarterback Cam Ward as he threw, which led to White's aforementioned interception.

4. Tre Tucker

Tucker continues to be the best wide receiver on the Raiders' roster. He caught another five passes on Sunday for 70 yards, both of which were team-highs, and his 37-yard reception set up a field goal that put the game out of reach.

5. Maxx Crosby

Crosby could not be stopped once again in Week 6, as he recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and three solo tackles. This was despite being double-teamed the entire game, as always.

6. Alex Bachman

Bachman made the most of his opportunities, as he returned three punts for a total of 47 yards, which included returns of 25 and 18 yards. He also secured the ball on Tennessee's onside kick at the end of the game, so he was an ace on special teams.

7. Patrick Graham

Graham's defense made life incredibly difficult for Ward and the Titans' offense on Sunday. They sacked him six times, forced three turnovers and gave up just 65 yards on the ground while forcing five punts and giving up just 10 points.

8. Raiders' pass-rush

Las Vegas recorded six sacks on Sunday, as four different players got home. Ward coughed up the ball two times and threw a pressure-induced interception. Linebacker blitzes were a nice addition, and White and Leki Fotu got their first sacks of the year, and Crosby and Laulu added to their totals.

Losers

1. Offensive line

While the offensive line's performance may not look too bad on paper, the group was an issue once again on Sunday. They gave up just two sacks, officially, but they had several negated by defensive penalties. The run game also took a step back, as they averaged just 2.1 yards per rush on 32 carries.

2. Geno Smith

Smith didn't lose the game for the Raiders, which, in a way, kind of makes him a winner. But he didn't exactly show out against a below-average Tennessee defense, as he threw for just 174 yards and one touchdown, while also throwing his tenth interception and taking what should have been four sacks.

3. Chip Kelly

Kelly deserves a bit of credit for adjusting the offense so that Smith didn't have many downfield options to throw to, but the red zone play-calling left plenty to be desired. Plus, his decision to throw the ball to Alex Cappa in the red zone makes him an automatic loser.

4. Isaiah Pola-Mao

Pola-Mao continues to end up on this list. Ever since a promising game in Week 1, he's struggled, as he gave up the Titans' lone touchdown on Sunday and missed a tackle or two as well. He'll need to step things up before facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.