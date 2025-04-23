The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base struggled through a disastrous 2024 season, but their reward is a coveted pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New general manager John Spytek and his front office staff will be on the clock with the No. 6 overall selection on Thursday evening as they look to find the next great Raider.

Las Vegas has no shortage of holes in its roster, but fortunately, this draft class has no shortage of solutions. Several high-end players on both sides of the ball could potentially be in the mix for the Silver and Black.

A brief history of the No. 6 pick before Raiders' huge decision

To gain a better understanding of the caliber of player that the Raiders have an opportunity to choose, it is important to look at the history of the No. 6 pick. Below are the last 10 players to be selected sixth overall in the NFL Draft.

Year Player Position 2024 Malik Nabers WR 2023 Paris Johnson OT 2022 Ikem Ekwonu OT 2021 Jaylen Waddle WR 2020 Justin Herbert QB 2019 Daniel Jones QB 2018 Quenton Nelson OG 2017 Jamal Adams S 2016 Ronnie Stanley OT 2015 Leonard Williams DE

As expected, several of the premier positions in the NFL are selected this high in the draft. While Las Vegas does not need to grab a young quarterback this early, other frequently-selected positions like offensive linemen or wide receivers could be in play for the Raiders.

The No. 6 pick in the draft has been the genesis of 45 Pro Bowl players since 1936, and six of those players have been selected in the last 10 years. If the team plays their cards right, they could land a highly successful player come Thursday night.

Being a high draft pick typically correlates with having more success in the NFL, but this is not always the case. In fact, the Raiders are one of the worst at selecting players near the top of the board, as evidenced by their last five selections in the top six.

Year Player Position 2019 Clelin Ferrell (No. 4) DE 2015 Amari Cooper (No. 4) WR 2014 Khalil Mack (No. 5) EDGE 2008 Darren McFadden (No. 4) RB 2007 JaMarcus Russell (No. 1) QB

Fortunately, these picks were made by previous regimes in both Oakland and Las Vegas, and they have no bearing on what Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll will decide on this season.

If you're looking for positivity, then remember that the last time the Raiders had the No. 6 overall pick, they selected Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown in 1988. Coach Carroll also had the No. 6 overall pick in the first year of his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, and he chose Russell Okung, who was a multi-time Pro Bowler. Carroll also won a Super Bowl on the back of this great selection.

While it is fun to look at the history, at this point, most of Raider Nation is simply dialed in on who the franchise will select. 15 Hall of Fame players have been drafted No. 6 overall, and whoever Las Vegas selects will surely be looking to join them.