A brief history of the No. 6 pick before Raiders' huge decision

Las Vegas is in good company with their first-round pick.
ByLevi Dombro|
Los Angeles Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals | Focus On Sport/GettyImages

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base struggled through a disastrous 2024 season, but their reward is a coveted pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New general manager John Spytek and his front office staff will be on the clock with the No. 6 overall selection on Thursday evening as they look to find the next great Raider.

Las Vegas has no shortage of holes in its roster, but fortunately, this draft class has no shortage of solutions. Several high-end players on both sides of the ball could potentially be in the mix for the Silver and Black.

To gain a better understanding of the caliber of player that the Raiders have an opportunity to choose, it is important to look at the history of the No. 6 pick. Below are the last 10 players to be selected sixth overall in the NFL Draft.

Year

Player

Position

2024

Malik Nabers

WR

2023

Paris Johnson

OT

2022

Ikem Ekwonu

OT

2021

Jaylen Waddle

WR

2020

Justin Herbert

QB

2019

Daniel Jones

QB

2018

Quenton Nelson

OG

2017

Jamal Adams

S

2016

Ronnie Stanley

OT

2015

Leonard Williams

DE

As expected, several of the premier positions in the NFL are selected this high in the draft. While Las Vegas does not need to grab a young quarterback this early, other frequently-selected positions like offensive linemen or wide receivers could be in play for the Raiders.

The No. 6 pick in the draft has been the genesis of 45 Pro Bowl players since 1936, and six of those players have been selected in the last 10 years. If the team plays their cards right, they could land a highly successful player come Thursday night.

Being a high draft pick typically correlates with having more success in the NFL, but this is not always the case. In fact, the Raiders are one of the worst at selecting players near the top of the board, as evidenced by their last five selections in the top six.

Year

Player

Position

2019

Clelin Ferrell (No. 4)

DE

2015

Amari Cooper (No. 4)

WR

2014

Khalil Mack (No. 5)

EDGE

2008

Darren McFadden (No. 4)

RB

2007

JaMarcus Russell (No. 1)

QB

Fortunately, these picks were made by previous regimes in both Oakland and Las Vegas, and they have no bearing on what Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll will decide on this season.

If you're looking for positivity, then remember that the last time the Raiders had the No. 6 overall pick, they selected Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown in 1988. Coach Carroll also had the No. 6 overall pick in the first year of his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, and he chose Russell Okung, who was a multi-time Pro Bowler. Carroll also won a Super Bowl on the back of this great selection.

While it is fun to look at the history, at this point, most of Raider Nation is simply dialed in on who the franchise will select. 15 Hall of Fame players have been drafted No. 6 overall, and whoever Las Vegas selects will surely be looking to join them.

