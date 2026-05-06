AFC team could pursue Raiders trade candidate no one has bothered to think of

With a rookie quarterback a lock to be coming in, the Las Vegas Raiders knew they needed to upgrade their situation at center. They had the resources to go all the way with that idea, and they did so by giving free agent Tyler Linderbaum a three-year, $81 million contract that, as a practical matter, is fully guaranteed.

Of course, Linderbaum's departure gave the team he left a notable void to fill. With free agency and the draft in the books, the Baltimore Ravens have not yet filled that void in a viable way. But general manager Eric DeCosta, who Raiders' fans know can stretch reality based on a notable thing that happened in March, is confident he can still trade for a center.

The list of options for the Ravens to replace Linderbaum is obviously thin at this point in time. Former first-round pick Garrett Bradbury stands apart from the crowd after the Chicago Bears drafted a center. But it would be surprising for Chicago to trade Bradbury after just acquiring him in March.

Ravens could have interest in Raiders trade candidate no one has even thought of

So Jason La Canfora, writing for SI.com, had to dig a little deeper to find center options for the Ravens to pursue.

Rounding out La Canfora's naturally short list of centers who could be available via trade is Jordan Meredith, who has of course been displaced by Linderbaum after being the Raiders' primary starting center last year.

"After the fall-out from the collapsed Maxx Crosby trade with the Ravens – HYPER MATH – it’s hard to imagine these teams collaborating on another deal, even one as nominal as this would be. But Meredith lost his job to Linderbaum in Vegas. Meredith played over 500 snaps at center last season on a horrible Raiders line and ranked 32nd of 40 centers per PFF. He has 20 career starts and was first signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021."

Meredith was a poster boy for the gross miscalculations the previous Raiders' coaching staff made in configuring last season's offensive line. After being Pro Football Focus' fifth-highest graded guard in 2024, Pete and Brennan Carroll miscast him as a center, and the results proved it.

Meredith is now in line to compete for the starting job at left guard. If he's not the starter there, he would settle in as a valuable backup who can play both guard spots (or center, theoretically).

But if the Ravens view Meredith as a center, and they make a trade offer for him, John Spytek would have a hard time turning away. Meredith can also presumably pass a physical before De Costa and company bail on an agreed trade.