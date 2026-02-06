Aidan Hutchinson tempered expectations on Raiders-Lions Maxx Crosby trade

The Las Vegas Raiders will get pestered by nearly every team in the league if they make Maxx Crosby available for trade. John Spytek may have been one step ahead of things when he made Crosby's contract so absorable, and the star defender's relationship with the franchise has hit a low point.

Although neither Crosby nor the fanbase would have a say in exactly where the five-time Pro Bowler would get dealt to, some destinations are more commonly predicted than others. Namely, the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Crosby was born in Michigan and raised in Texas, so fans have connected the dots for the first two. As it pertains to the Bears, fans may just want to re-live the Khalil Mack trade. But Aidan Hutchinson, while intrigued, isn't so convinced that Detroit has the flexibility to bring Crosby aboard.

Aidan Hutchinson pumped the brakes on a potential Raiders-Lions Maxx Crosby trade

Hutchinson caught wind of all the trade talk around Crosby during Super Bowl LX week, and he came on the Up & Adams Show prepared. When asked by host Kay Adams about the potential of pairing Crosby with him and coach Dan Campbell, Hutchinson loved the idea. But he also pumped the brakes.

"It just sounds right," Hutchinson said. "In the event that it did happen, that would be so dangerous. And me and Maxx have a great relationship; I'd love to play with him. ... We both have a lot of respect for each other's games. Do I think the likelihood of him coming to Detroit is high? No. Just given the amount of guys that they have to pay in the building that are already there. In a dream world, it sounds really good, and it sounds right, which I'm all for."

Finally, someone who is not just living in a "dream world." Giving away picks to acquire Crosby sounds great in theory for every fanbase that feels like they're in a window to contend for a championship. But they also have to swing things financially, and Crosby isn't cheap.

Could the Raiders restructure his deal and turn it into a signing bonus so that a prospective team could at least get one cheap year of Crosby's services? Yes. But that's a lot of eggs to put into one basket, and that team would have to be certain that they are Super Bowl-bound that year.

RELATED: Ashton Jeanty makes case for Raiders to keep Maxx Crosby amid trade rumors

While that certainly describes many other teams in the NFL, the Lions, who just missed the playoffs after losing traction in the NFC North, may not be one of them. It's fun for Detroit fans to think about welcoming a superstar back to his home state and making a push for a Lombardi Trophy.

Fellow Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown also appeared on the Up & Adams Show, and he talked about what a verocious combo Crosby and Hutchinson would be. St. Brown also said that he may start laying the groundwork to recruit Crosby, but most players in the league would do the same.

But Hutchinson isn't so convinced. Yes, Crosby has said before that he would want to play for the Lions if he weren't on the Raiders. As Hutchinson pointed out, however, that doesn't mean it's feasible. St. Brown and Hutchinson may both want him. Being rational in trade talks is still important, though.

Does this mean that Crosby won't get dealt, or that Las Vegas won't have a line of teams waiting to get on the phone with Spytek if the 28-year-old star is truly available? No. But Detroit, for as often as it is talked about as a Crosby trade destination, may not be so reasonable after all.