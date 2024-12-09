Aidan O'Connell injury saga takes a surprising turn with latest Raiders' QB update
At least they're making the last month of the season interesting?
And it's very Raiders that, in this case, "interesting" refers to whether or not the backup quarterback is going to start the final month of a two-win season, but whatever. You play the hand you're dealt. 12 hours ago, we were all pretty confidant that Aidan O'Connell was going to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury that he suffered in the middle of Week 14's loss to Tampa Bay.
RELATED: Deion Sanders makes most brazen attempt yet to get Raiders to draft Shedeur Sanders
In the immediate aftermath of that game, Antonio Pierce told reporters that the team didn't have an official diagnosis yet, but that it 'didn't look good.' Shortly after, reports starting emerging that O'Connell had suffered a season-ending knee injury. Everyone spent Monday morning gearing up for a month of Desmond Ridder even though apparently everyone was actually just kidding? According to the latest Adam Schefter report, O'Connell's tests revealed "only" a bone bruise, and that it's technically still possible that he won't miss any time after all.
Aidan O'Connell supposedly avoided a season-ending knee surgery and wants to start next week
Huh. I guess that's good? It's weird to see major NFL news breakers do a full 180 on this in the span of 12 hours, but better than the alternative. Now the true sickos among Raiders fans who are excited to watch the final month of O'Connell's play as a scouting exercise get their purpose back!
I think there's still probably a chance that we get the Desmond Ridder Revenge Game next Monday night, but honestly, that's fine with me. Narratives! Give O'Connell one game to actually let the bone bruise heal some, and then if he can play for the last three weeks of the season, terrific. If he can't, also terrific. It's all terrific when nothing matters anymore.