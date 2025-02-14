Aidan O'Connell predicted to lead Raiders to playoffs in 2025

There has been a lot of talk regarding what the Las Vegas Raiders might do at quarterback this offseason. They've been linked to big-name veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford while also getting linked to upcoming rookies like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

While all of these names have some appeal, none of them are guaranteed franchise quarterbacks. Even Ward and Sanders are considered beneficiaries of a weak quarterback class.

The underwhelming nature of the quarterback options this offseason could lead the Raiders to hold off on addressing the issue. Aidan O'Connell should've been the team's Week 1 starter last season and Antonio Pierce may still have a job if he made that move.

O'Connell never got a chance to get into a rhythm last season as he dealt with multiple injuries but he was at the very least serviceable. It's possible that a full offseason of him being the unquestioned starter could further unlock his potential. Pro Football Network put together a list of bold predictions for 2025 and they predicted that O'Connell could lead the Raiders to the playoffs this season.

"What if O’Connell is the answer? What if Ashton Jeanty is landed with the sixth overall pick and this offense gains stability at a position that was a glaring weakness a season ago? What is the last month of the 2024 season that is predictive as to the upside of this offensive line?

"There are obviously a lot of “what if’s” around this team, but O’Connell was QB20 by out QB+ grading system last season in limited work and with relatively underwhelming pieces around him. Brock Bowers appears to be a difference maker at the tight end position that will elevate this passing game for years to come and if the ground game provides balance, expecting the Raiders to flip the script in some of those close games isn’t unreasonable."