Albert Breer reveals how Maxx Crosby and Raiders already mended the fences

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the biggest winners of the first wave of free agency, as John Spytek has done a magnificent job of revamping the roster.

But those moves came with the thought that Maxx Crosby would no longer be with the franchise, as his trade request appeared to be granted when the front office agreed to send him to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, including the No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft.

While it was hard to argue with the return for a rebuilding franchise, his pending departure made the week bittersweet, as Las Vegas appeared to be finally trending in the right direction. As we all know now, the split between the organization and the face of the franchise was not meant to be.

Baltimore backed out, and now Crosby remains a Raider, publicly expressing his commitment to the franchise multiple times since the move was called off. There have also been mixed reports about whether or not Las Vegas is still entertaining offers for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Albert Breer provided fans with some information on how the two sides patched things up after the failed trade.

Albert Breer provides details on how Maxx Crosby and Raiders fixed their issues

After an offseason filled with trade rumors, Crosby appeared set to wear a different uniform for the first time in his NFL career in 2026. Much to the delight of most of Raider Nation, he will instead be back in Silver and Black for the eighth season.

Sports Illustrated's Breer recently detailed exactly how the two sides were able to mend the fences after a tumultuous stretch.

"Some of the fractured trust between Crosby and the Raiders was rebuilt organically last week, when the team showed the five-time Pro Bowler that it had his back, in reaching out and offering any help he needed after the Ravens backed out of the trade. Crosby likes new coach Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek, and loves his old position coach Rob Leonard, who’s now his defensive coordinator," Breer explained. "So it’s not as uncomfortable for him. As for the team’s side of it, it won’t hurt Kubiak’s effort to build a culture to have someone like Crosby, who’s now on his sixth head coach as he heads into his seventh NFL season. If Crosby buys in, and there’s no reason to think he won’t, he has the potential to be what he’s always wanted to be for the Raiders—a flagbearer and agent of change."

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While many believed that far too much damage had been done to the relationship, that doesn't appear to be the case. Instead, the cancelled trade may have actually helped the two sides fix that severed relationship.

Breer added that he expects Crosby to begin the season with the Raiders, noting that the franchise was never going to give the superstar pass rusher away and has been shutting down calls about him since the trade was rescinded. The rumors, however, surely won't die down.

Still, it appears that whatever was leading Crosby to want a trade is no longer a core issue. Raiders fans can finally relax, knowing that the two sides have resolved their differences and that the superstar will likely be the face of a rebuilt defense that should be significantly better in 2026.