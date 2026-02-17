Albert Breer just went behind the scenes on Raiders' hiring of Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fans are surely still experiencing that ethereal feeling that has accompanied the hiring of Klint Kubiak. Finally, the team is following the rest of the NFL and tabbing a bright, young offensive mind to lead this franchise. It's a copycat league for a reason.

But this one is especially different because Raider Nation isn't having to convince itself that this is a good hire. Las Vegas didn't have to settle for its second or third option. The franchise got the guy that they and the fanbase wanted all along.

However, as it has been well-documented, the process to land him was not easy. The Raiders had to wait quite a bit to interview Kubiak for a second time and until after Super Bowl LX to officially hire him. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer just went behind the scenes and detailed the entire process.

Albert Breer just pulled the curtain all the way back on Raiders' Klint Kubiak hire

Breer wrote a column on Monday that truly serves as a tell-all for how Las Vegas has operated over the last month or so. He detailed everything from the Raiders' outlook to who was involved to how each interview went to what was going on in Kubiak's mind throughout the process.

It's marvelous.

"The Raiders wanted someone who wanted them. That sounds simple, of course. But there’s more to this than just that—there was a real self-awareness to it. The Vegas brass knew their job wasn’t, at this point anyway, the Buffalo or Baltimore job. ... In short, they wanted someone who’d embrace the challenge and the history of the team, rather than looking at this as the 'Yeah, I’ll take it, I guess' assignment," Breer explained. "[Kubiak] told them he wanted to be a part of turning a storied franchise around, and that he loved the idea of taking the first pick and making that selection a turning point for the team."

Whereas last offseason, it felt like the Raiders settled for Pete Carroll, and the 73-year-old coach would take any job that he could get, Las Vegas and Kubiak actually wanted each other, specifically. Kubiak made note of that during his introductory press conference.

That said, the NFL rules kept them apart for much longer than the Raiders wanted. Kubiak, however, who believes that your résumé is ultimately on tape and, being the honorable person that he is, couldn't help but shake the feeling that he was shortchanging his Seattle Seahawks players.

"He relayed to the Raiders folks that he felt like he should be preparing for the 49ers during the Zoom interview, one of five he took that weekend (he also met with the Falcons, Giants, Ravens and Cardinals)," Breer wrote. "During his second interview, in person, he flat-out told the Raiders, 'I owe everything to these players. All I want is to make sure they get the result they deserve.'”

For a prospective first-time head coach to have that perspective is unique, but it speaks to what kind of leader the Raiders just hired. He's not flashy or boastful, but Kubiak is just the kind of person that the Silver and Black need for this football team.

As for how the rest of that second interview went, and how Las Vegas landed on Kubiak and made it known to him that they wanted him, Breer had an explanation:

"The Raiders had gotten comfortable with Kubiak’s stoic demeanor and cool-under-pressure style of leading. So they were looking for something a little different ahead of this interview. It was more team-specific, focusing on what Kubiak would need and what he’d be looking for to lead the rebuild," Breer wrote. "The other piece was getting to see Kubiak’s comfort level with Davis and vice versa in a face-to-face setting. [Limited partner Egon] Durban and [Limited partner Michael] Meldman were also there to help vet the potential hire. And by the end of it, the Raiders made it clear they were comfortable waiting for Kubiak until after the Super Bowl, which was a tacit job offer. Kubiak would mull his options overnight."

Of course, it was nerve-racking for the Raiders' brass, as they seemingly put all their eggs into the Kubiak basket. They had solid backup plans with Ejiro Evero and others, but Kubiak was their guy. It didn't take long for them to get confirmation, however.

"Sunday morning, word got to the Raiders, via Seattle GM John Schneider, that Kubiak would accept their job—but he wanted the opportunity to give those players he was still trying to prioritize word first, before the news got out. The Raiders obliged," Breer revealed. "The day after the Super Bowl, after the new Vegas coach had gotten the lay of the land, he was headed back to his hotel with his family and preparing for a week full of staff building when Spytek made one last demand: He told Kubiak he had to go to the Seahawks parade. Kubiak initially didn’t want to lose the day of work. The GM said he’d never regret spending that Wednesday in Seattle.

"So Kubiak went—and the Raiders felt pretty good that they got this one right."