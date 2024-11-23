Ameer Abdullah makes bold claim amid Raiders RB injury issues
By Austin Boyd
It's looking like the Las Vegas Raiders will be without Alexander Mattison and Zamir White for their Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Rookie Dylan Laube will likely be active but Ameer Abdullah is set to see the majority of the running back snaps.
The 10-year veteran is in his third season with the Raiders but has only 36 rushes in that time. He's going to get a chance to show that he should get more carries. In fact, he made a pretty big claim ahead of Sunday's game.
“I’m ready,” Abdullah said Wednesday. “I consider myself the best back on this team, like every back does, and this is my opportunity to go out there and put my best foot forward.”
Considering how poorly White and Mattison have played this season, it's easy to understand why Abdullah thinks he's better. He's been considered more of a receiver out of the backfield in recent years but he is averaging 4.8 yards a carry this season.
Abdullah is one of the most experienced players on the team and perhaps his experience can lead to more success in the running game. The Raiders have the worst rushing offense in the NFL so it can't get much worse.
Abdullah is a free agent after the season so an impressive stretch to end the season will help him land with another team. If he can't get the running game going, the Raiders could consider seeing what they have in Laube. He's only gotten one carry this season that he fumbled.
The Raiders need some signs of life on offense. The passing game hasn't been much better than the running game so they'll take anything if it helps score points. Considering Las Vegas won't be in the playoffs this season, it might make more sense to give Laube some looks than the 31-year-old Abdullah.