Amy Trask shares a concerning tidbit amid pivotal Raiders' offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering one of the franchise's most important offseasons in recent memory. They have already fired head coach Pete Carroll and are conducting an extensive search to fill the vacancy.

They are also projected to have ten draft picks, including the No. 1 overall pick, and over $100 million in cap space. It is important that Las Vegas nails the coaching hire and does not squander its draft capital or spending money, as we have constantly seen teams make a quick turnaround due to the right head coach and quarterback combination.

While it is clear that the Raiders must get things right regarding how they build externally, there are also reportedly internal issues for the franchise to address. Amy Trask suggested that Las Vegas still needs to create a collaborative environment, as there are still multiple chefs in the kitchen.

Amy Trask reveals internal issue the Raiders must address this offseason

It has been evident that, since purchasing a minority stake in the Raiders, Tom Brady has played a significant role in the decision-making process. Of course, Mark Davis has largely stayed out of football operations, however, his voice remains prominent as the majority owner.

Trask shared that there may be a third voice whose role must be addressed. The former Raiders CEO appeared on CBS Sports, where she claimed that Jim Gray is still involved behind the scenes.

"Irrespective of the coach they hire, they have got to address internal issues, create a collaborative environment where no one is operating behind the scenes. And, no, I'm not simply referencing Tom Brady. Team owner Mark Davis did say that Tom will have a more prominent role, but there's also Jim Gray that needs to be addressed. And they've just got to create a collaborative environment where everybody is to use the phrase rowing or pulling their oars in the same direction."

Trask noted that Gray orchestrated Brady's buying into the Raiders' ownership group and remains very involved behind the scenes. She added that everyone must be on the same page to set up whoever is brought in as head coach for success.

While she did not specify what Gray's role in the decision-making process could possibly be, it is not the first time she has suggested that he has influence behind the scenes. It is somewhat concerning if Las Vegas has not already addressed the internal issues, as Brady was approved as a minority owner back in October 2024. The organization is facing a potentially franchise-altering offseason, and having everyone on the same page should be a given.

Unfortunately, that may not be the case, as the Raiders have more voices in the building than the average team. It is unclear how that will affect general manager John Spytek's ability to do his job, however, it should be noted that his connection to Brady likely played a role in him landing the role.

Of course, it should be noted that Trask is not directly connected to the franchise these days, as she resigned from her role as CEO in 2013, less than two years after Al Davis passed away. Still, if her comments on the front office having internal issues to figure out are true, that could be yet another thing for Raider Nation to pay attention to as the offseason unfolds.