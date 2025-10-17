Analysts are starting to see what Raiders fans already knew about Geno Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had a great start to the 2025 NFL season, as they sit at 2-4 after beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. It marked their first victory since the season opener, snapping a losing skid that lasted for over a month.

Many of their issues have had to do with an underwhelming offense and the struggles of Geno Smith. He has cost the Raiders two games alone with three-interception performances. Turnovers have been a major problem for the veteran quarterback, as he leads the league with ten interceptions.

While Las Vegas' coaching staff's faith in Smith has not wavered, it is clear that the franchise should be in the market for its quarterback of the future this offseason. An NFL analyst recently made a claim about his future that will not surprise Raiders fans in the slightest.

NFL analyst makes a prediction on Geno Smith's future that is not surprising to Raiders fans

The Raiders' offseason trade to land Smith was largely met with positive reviews. The move has not paid off, however, as he has been among the worst quarterbacks in the league through six games. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon labeled him as one of the players with the most to prove over the remainder of the season.

"The 35-year-old has his work cut out for him trying to prove he isn't just a bridge quarterback for a team that may target a signal-caller in the first round of next year's draft, but he's done an abysmal job for one of the league's lowest-scoring teams," Gagnon wrote.

Gagnon does not believe Smith will be able to turn things around and predicted that he is in his final year as an NFL starter.

"Injuries have been a factor, but that alone doesn't get Smith off the hook," Gagnon wrote. "He's only been an average starter the last two-and-a-half years and is living off an aberrational standout 2022 campaign in Seattle. I doubt we will see him in a regular starting role again after 2025."

RELATED: Michael Mayer said what every Raiders fan needed to hear about Geno Smith

Raiders fans are certainly not shocked by the prediction, as some have already called for the team to make a quarterback change. While it appears unlikely that Smith will be benched, it is apparent that he should not be in the team's long-term plans.

In addition to leading the league in interceptions, he ranks 16th in passing yards per game, tied for 21st in touchdowns, 20th in completion percentage, 31st in passer rating and 27th in quarterback rating. Cam Ward is the only player who has played all six games and thrown fewer touchdowns than Smith.

Although he has a relationship with head coach Pete Carroll that dates back to their time with the Seattle Seahawks, the quarterback has not looked the same in 2025. The more he struggles, the higher Las Vegas' chances of drafting his replacement become.

While it is unclear who will be under center for the Raiders in 2026, most fans would agree with Gagnon's assessment that it should not be Smith.