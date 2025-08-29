Another Raiders WR reunion could be on the horizon (but they shouldn't do it)

It has been an eventful week for the Las Vegas Raiders. This was expected, given that the team had to cut down its offseason roster of 91 to just 53 before the season opener. But the Silver and Black always find a way to make things a bit spicier.

Before the initial roster was finalized, star Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers shockingly requested a trade from the team. In what felt like a corresponding move, but was later confirmed to be unrelated, Las Vegas signed veteran wideout Amari Cooper.

Cooper began his notable NFL career in Oakland, as he was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. This reunion has struck the hearts of those in Raider Nation, and the franchise has the chance to do the same with another Pro Bowl receiver. This time, however, they have to refrain.

Raiders should resist temptation on signing WR Hunter Renfrow

2019 fifth-round pick Hunter Renfrow was not retained by the franchise last offseason and spent the entire year away from the NFL as he dealt with a health issue. This preseason, however, he got another chance with the Carolina Panthers and played well with his opportunity.

However, as an attempt to pull off some roster gymnastics, Carolina left him off the 53-man team in hopes that he could be brought back after the Panthers traded Adam Thielen. But NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Renfrow has interest from multiple teams and is mulling over his options.

Raider Nation has clamored for the franchise to reunite with Renfrow for two offseasons now. But it just doesn't make sense given the current state of the wide receiver room in Las Vegas, especially with Cooper's arrival.

Adding a veteran like Cooper can provide instant production, and it can be a benefit to young wide receivers like Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. However, adding yet another receiver, especially when it's clear the team only wants to keep five, gets into the territory of hindering their development.

Plus, Renfrow sat out for an entire NFL season, so there is no way to know if his conditioning will be at a high enough level to propel him through the entire year. If Renfrow is willing to be a practice squad piece, ready for game-day elevations, that could work. But he will have better options elsewhere.

As exciting as it feels to have Cooper back in the fold, it would be equally nostalgic for Renfrow to make a return as well. However, these two cannot co-exist with the Raiders' current wide receiver room, and Cooper is already in the building, so adding Renfrow is both unlikely and unnecessary.

