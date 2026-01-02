Antonio Pierce to have first NFL head coach interview since Raiders fired him

The Las Vegas Raiders, as has become typical for the franchise, were not very patient with head coach Antonio Pierce. After he galvanized the organization, team, and fan base as the interim in 2023, he was fired as the full-time head coach following a 4-13 campaign just one year later.

Pierce certainly had his shortcomings as a first-time head coach, but he wasn't exactly given a chance to grow through these problems. Plus, he wasn't dealt the best hand, particularly at quarterback, and Raider Nation can't act like things aren't worse this year under Pete Carroll.

Perhaps the only vindicating thing about Pierce's firing was the fact that not a single other NFL team interviewed him for a position. He has spent the entire 2025 NFL season out of coaching, working instead as an analyst on CBS Sports' NFL Today+ and as part of an NIL agency for college athletes.

Antonio Pierce on Giants' interview list for head coach vacancy

However, with two current head coaching vacancies and a handful more sure to surface on Black Monday after Week 18, Pierce had another shot at glory. And already, Pierce finds himself in the running for an NFL head coaching position.

On Friday, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that the New York Giants had compiled a list of candidates to interview for their current head coach opening. Pierce is on that list, alongside Mike McCarthy, current Giants interim Mike Kafka, and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Now, this is great news for Pierce. He's far from a lock to get the job, but he will at least be in consideration for a leadership role for the first time since things went south in Las Vegas last season. Plus, this role would be extra special for the Raiders' former head coach.

Yes, Pierce grew up in Los Angeles as a fan of the Silver and Black, but he spent the majority of his NFL playing career and had his biggest moments in New York with the Giants. There, he was both a Pro Bowl linebacker and a Super Bowl Champion. It is where his legacy was cemented.

A return would be sweet for Pierce and nostalgic for the fan base, even if he wouldn't come to the Big Apple with the strongest of coaching résumés. Pierce would already have a good young quarterback in place with Jaxson Dart, and if he nailed the offensive coordinator hire, he could handle the rest.

It would be bittersweet for Raider Nation to see Pierce land a head coaching job elsewhere, especially if he thrives in that role. While he's been fairly hard on the franchise since his departure, the fan base knows that it comes from a place of frustration with how things ended with his childhood team.

Pierce certainly has the bravado and "don't mess with me" attitude to survive in a brutal New York media market, and he is a leader of men. He has the tools to be a good NFL head coach, and perhaps it'll just take the right franchise to be patient with him as he attempts to grow and learn on the job.