Ashton Jeanty camp hype is a product of way more than Raiders changing scheme

In case you hadn't heard, training camp is underway for the Las Vegas Raiders, and Ashton Jeanty is, expectedly, showing out. Even after a "rough" rookie campaign in which he still mustered over 1,300 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns, hopes remain high for the sophomore running back.

And a big part of that expectation comes from new head coach Klint Kubiak and all that comes with him: The proven outside zone scheme, a better offensive line coach and a new stud center in Tyler Linderbaum. But the praise that Jeanty has received thus far in camp is a product of more than that.

Jeanty has changed his approach heading into the 2026 NFL season, including his off-field habits, and he even admitted that the energy in the building is different this year. All of this will factor into his breakout Year 2. So, let's see what folks have been saying about him, and what he's said himself.

Ashton Jeanty is the talk of Raiders training camp after three practices

After the first training camp practice, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko stood at the podium and fielded a question about Jeanty and what kind of jump he anticipates the young running back making. Instead of talking about scheme or on-field results, Janocko went in a different direction.

"I think he's taking a leadership role, love to see that from him," Janocko said. "Love to see him just come with that enthusiasm every day, so we're excited for him and what he brings. And just keep coaching every single rep, getting better, being very deliberate on what we're asking him to do each and every day so we can build on his strengths to put him in a position to be successful."

Linderbaum was asked his impressions of Jeanty thus far in training camp, and the Raiders' $81 million center talked about the benefit, as an offensive lineman, of having a "special" running back behind him.

"Yeah, Ashton's a fun guy to be around. Extremely hard worker. Another guy that just wants to be great," Linderbaum said. "Really excited to be able to play with him. As an offensive line unit, the run game starts with us if we can block the guys up front. And then having a special [running] back back there to have the big regular runs is going to be really valuable and important.”

Linebacker Quay Walker talked about his perception of Jeanty from the other side of the tracks as his practice adversary. In line with everyone else in Las Vegas, Walker praised the young player and touched on the relationship that they have built so far.

"He's pretty good, man. He's so young, fast, electric, powerful. I haven't really gone up against him in pads, but he's so explosive, smart as well. I try to pick his brain, he'll try to pick mine. We had a talk at OTAs in a meeting, just speaking on each other and getting little tips from each other. So it's been pretty good, I'll say."

Reporters have noticed just how good Jeanty looks, too, as they've noted his big breakaway runs and his growing ability as a pass-catcher. But the general vibe around camp in Las Vegas has been about everything being predicated on the run. It's even Fernando Mendoza's favorite part of the offense.

"The pass is sexy, [but] I believe that the outside zone scheme and schematics of the run that comes from the Shanahan tree is a great system, and it really complements off each other," Mendoza said. "It lets the offensive line and their talents shine. It lets the running backs and their talents shine. At the end of the day, the game is built on the run.”

That is all tremendous to hear about Jeanty. But what always matters more than what people are saying is how Jeanty feels about himself, and how he is approaching the new season after taking some lumps as a rookie.

Ashton Jeanty's 2026 breakout will be about approach as much as schematic change

Jeanty admitted to "being in his head' too much during his inaugural season, which is understandable. As a high first-round pick, expectations are always high, and the Raiders' run game remained the worst in the league in 2025, even after the franchise mortgaged the No. 6 pick on him.

Now, anyone could tell that he was not at fault for most of these shortcomings, but it sounds like Jeanty is leaving that in the past and focusing on this season. He told CBS Sports that he is in much better shape this season, and he's cutting out sugar, even his beloved Sour Patch Kids candy.

"I think just putting good stuff in your body and just trying to find ways to get better. Each and every single way possible," Jeanty told reporters on Thursday. "A better diet, better recovery, better everything, honestly."

When it comes to his mindset and what he learned from an up-and-down rookie season, Jeanty is laying it all on the line. His vulnerability is refreshing and shows how much he has grown, even beyond the adjustments to his training and nutrition regimens.

"Sometimes you don't always get the results you want on the field, but you have to continue to be consistent regardless of the results that you get week after week," Jeanty said.

And that will be much easier to regulate if the general vibes in the building are better.

"There's a different energy, urgency in the building. I truly believe that starts from the top down," Jeanty admitted. "I love what I'm seeing so far from everybody and it's only going to continue to grow and get better as the days go on.”

Now, does the outside zone fit Jeanty as well? Absolutely. His patience, vision and great speed should help him find holes and hit home runs in this offense as they put it all together under Kubiak and an improved offensive line.

But Jeanty's growth as a player and person trumps any schematic changes. So, for all of the praise that Jeanty has received at training camp, just know that it is a product of way more than a tweak in the system; it's about Jeanty evolving in ways that can't be quantified or drawn out in the playbook.