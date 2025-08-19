Ashton Jeanty earns obvious distinction after bounce-back game against 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders made fixing their offense a top priority after having one of the worst units in the entire NFL last season. Their biggest moves were trading for Geno Smith to take over under center and using the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on running back Ashton Jeanty.

While the running back position has lost some of its value in recent years, Las Vegas had no issue making the Heisman Trophy runner-up the highest-drafted running back since 2018. Jeanty had a historic season in his final year at the collegiate level with the Boise State Broncos.

He recorded 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries, adding 138 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. It marked the second-most rushing yards and seventh-most rushing touchdowns in a single season in NCAA history.

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty labeled winner after bounce-back game against 49ers

After finishing the preseason opener with -1 yard on three carries against the Seattle Seahawks, Jeanty bounced back with a strong performance in his second game against the San Francisco 49ers.

He carried the ball seven times for 33 yards and one touchdown last Saturday while adding two receiving yards on one reception. The rookie was named one of the Week 2 preseason winners by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox for his performance despite Las Vegas' 22-19 loss.

"Jeanty bounced back from a short, ineffective debut. In the first quarter, he absorbed a big hit on a reception and went into the medical tent with a shoulder injury. The rookie tailback returned to the game and shrugged off 49ers defenders on a 13-yard run," Knox wrote. "He finished the team's second drive with a touchdown. In a little over a quarter, Jeanty showed his pass-catching ability, toughness and broke multiple tackles. Though it's a small sample size, he looks like the total package, which is what Las Vegas needs for a rushing attack that racked up the fewest yards last season."

Jeanty's performance gave fans a preview of what's to come as he finished with 4.7 yards per carry and his first career rushing touchdown. His ability to shake off a brief trip to the medical tent and perform at a high level should excite Raider Nation.

More importantly, the former Boise State Broncos star will be key for the Raiders' offense to reach its full potential under Carroll and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, both of whom have a history of trying to establish the running game.

If Jeanty is able to insert himself into the conversation as a top running back in his rookie season, Las Vegas could make a turnaround from one of the league's worst offenses to one of the best in short order.

