Ashton Jeanty endears himself to Raiders fans by snubbing Broncos legend

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time finding their running back of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft as they selected Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick. He is coming off an incredible season at Boise State in which he ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, earning him a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.

While Jeanty will certainly be looking to establish himself among the greatest running backs to wear the Silver and Black, he has already proven that he is far from a football historian. He recently appeared on the St. Brown Podcast and was unable to name each of the team's three AFC West opponents.

"Chiefs, Chargers, and," Jeanty paused. "I don't know the last one."

This is likely just an oversight by Jeanty, but it stands as a bit of minor evidence that all eyes are set on dethroning teams like the Chiefs and Chargers. Maybe the Broncos are not as big of a threat as most of their fan base would like them to be.

Ashton Jeanty unknowingly slighted Broncos in multiple ways

Later in the show, Jeanty was quizzed by Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown about his prior football knowledge. When he was shown a picture of legendary Broncos defensive back Champ Bailey, Jeanty was stumped once again.

"Umm, Saints? I don't know. DB, Hall of Famer? I should know, huh?" Jeanty asked, before Amon-Ra revealed that it was Champ Bailey. "If I seen him in the Broncos jersey, it might've rung a bell."

Bailey is a Hall of Fame player who holds the NFL's all-time record for passes broken up. He was a seven-time All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl on 12 occasions, making him one of the best defensive backs in league history.

This unintentional snubbing of the Broncos, in two different ways, is exactly the kind of petty offseason win that the fan base needs.

Raider Nation prides itself on being a historic franchise filled with notable players, and Jeanty has had no issue naming greats like Marcus Allen or Bo Jackson in the past.

Jeanty and the Raiders will not play the Broncos until Week 10 this season when they travel to Denver for a Thursday Night Football matchup. Las Vegas will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak against the Broncos, which started last season after eight straight wins against Denver.