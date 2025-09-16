Ashton Jeanty outshined his rookie counterpart despite Raiders' struggles

The Las Vegas Raiders looked a bit lost on Monday, as they fell to the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 20-9. The defense really brought it in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, but apparently, the offense did not get the memo.

Geno Smith had his worst game in recent memory, completing just 24 of his 43 passes and throwing three interceptions in the loss. The offensive line actually provided him with time to throw, but Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter gave Las Vegas' offense fits.

While the pass protection was surprisingly adequate, the run-blocking left plenty to be desired for the second straight week. Still, however, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty was able to outshine his rookie counterpart, Los Angeles' Omarion Hampton.

Ashton Jeanty outplayed Omarion Hampton despite poor circumstances

Jeanty was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Hampton was taken at No. 22 overall by the Chargers. These two were the only running backs taken in the first round, and many criticized the moves for lack of positional value.

Through two weeks, however, these assertions look correct, as neither has exactly lit it up for their respective team. Thankfully for Jeanty, his struggles and shortcomings have often been outside of his control, and he is doing the best with the hand he is dealt.

On Monday, despite these brutal circumstances, Jeanty still outperformed Hampton. Jeanty ran the ball 11 times for 43 yards, which averages out to 3.9 yards per carry. Hampton, by contrast, ran the ball just eight times for 24 yards, good for 3.0 yards per rush.

In the passing game, neither did a ton, as they each finished with one receiving yard. But Jeanty had three catches compared to Hampton's one, one of which he took for four yards. Hampton also lost a fumble at a key moment late in the game, whereas Jeanty took care of the ball.

According to Pro Football Focus as well, Jeanty outperformed Hampton nearly across the board. His 62.8 overall grade trumped Hampton's 60.8, his pass-catching grade was a 63.1 compared to Hampton's 54.8, and his rushing grade of 65.2 narrowly beat out Hampton's 63.3 mark.

As far as pass-blocking, Hampton fared better than Jeanty did, but both received abysmal grades of 48.3 and 28.7, respectively. Jeanty played 39 snaps and Hampton played 36, which makes this an incredibly fair comparison.

Despite the Raiders' offense looking brutally inept on Monday and fans still not seeing what they want out of the young running back, Jeanty at least outperformed his fellow first-round rookie in Week 2.

