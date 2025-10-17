Ashton Jeanty receives label Raiders fans were hoping wouldn't come for him

The Las Vegas Raiders have seen their rushing attack take a step forward as of late. After averaging just 72.3 rushing yards per game, the third-lowest mark in the league over the first three games, they are posting 138.0 rushing yards per game over the past three weeks.

Ashton Jeanty has, naturally, been a big part of the increase in production as he has averaged 45.3 more rushing yards per game over the latter stretch. The rookie running back has managed to produce despite the struggles of Las Vegas' offensive line.

Las Vegas' offensive line has been among the worst in the league, leading to a largely underwhelming offense. Despite his uptick in play, Jeanty earned a label that Raiders fans will not be happy about.

Ashton Jeanty earns unflattering label after first six games of Raiders career

Jeanty has had a solid start to his career as he has run for 424 yards and three touchdowns on 105 carries, while adding 14 receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks ninth in the league in rushing yards and tied for seventh in total touchdowns.

ESPN's Matt Miller, however, labeled him as the first-round pick that is underperforming the most.

"The Raiders selected Jeanty at No. 6 to power a ground game under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Jeanty -- and the entire Raiders offense -- has been slow to launch," Miller wrote. "His 424 rushing yards are good for No. 9 in the league, but his 4.0 yards per carry rank 28th. Since transitioning from college, Jeanty has struggled with his pacing when attacking the line of scrimmage and finding rushing lanes. The good news is that's something he can fix quickly once he feels more confident in his blockers. The Las Vegas offensive line isn't doing him any favors; only three backs have gotten fewer yards before first contact per rush than Jeanty (1.3)."

RELATED:Michael Mayer said what every Raiders fan needed to hear about Geno Smith

The label is quite unfair to the rookie running back, as he has dealt with subpar offensive line play, as well as a banged-up unit that has only been at full-strength for two games -- the season opener and his breakout performance in Week 4.

Jeanty leads all running backs in broken tackles, while ranking third in rushing yards after contact. Contrary to what Miller claimed, there is only one running back -- Chase Brown -- who has fewer yards before contact per attempt than Jeanty.

While the sixth overall pick has room for improvement, he is currently on pace for over 1,200 rushing yards, 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns. That is far from underperforming or being a disappointment. Expectations were certainly higher, but it's not his fault that he has not met them.