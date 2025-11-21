Ashton Jeanty sends playful shot at Shedeur Sanders ahead of first career start

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has had an up-and-down campaign during the 2025 NFL season, although the league's third-worst offense has hardly done them any favors. However, the defense has either looked close to elite or downright awful, with hardly any performances in between.

After one of their best games of the season in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos, they responded with an awful showing on Monday against the Dallas Cowboys. This Sunday, they'll look to bounce back against a struggling Cleveland Browns offense that has also been among the league's worst.

Cleveland is just 2-8, and with starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, the Browns will turn to Shedeur Sanders under center, who is set to make the first start of his NFL career. Ashton Jeanty took a playful jab at his fellow rookie, whom he got to know during the pre-draft process.

Raiders fans should hope that Ashton Jeanty's playful jab at Shedeur Sanders comes true

Jeanty and Sanders, after both being Heisman Trophy finalists in college, entered the pre-draft process viewed as potential top-10 picks. While the Raiders selected the former at No. 6 overall, the latter slipped to the fifth round, where the Browns finally stopped his slide on Day 3.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had been relegated to backup duties for much of the year before finally making his NFL debut in Week 11, thanks to Gabriel's injury. On Wednesday, Jeanty took a playful jab at Sanders ahead of his first career start, which will be in Las Vegas.

"I got to know him pretty well. Excited for him. Should be a great opportunity for him," Jeanty said. "But I know my defense is going to come ready to attack him, so he better be ready."

Obviously, the second part of Jeanty's statement was said in jest. But Sanders had a rough showing in his NFL debut, and Raiders fans hope that continues on Sunday. Sanders threw for just 47 yards, an interception and zero touchdowns, while completing only 25.0% of his passes.

The rookie quarterback will have a much better opportunity on Sunday, however, as he is getting first-team reps at practice for the first time since being drafted and will have a game plan tailored around him. Las Vegas also has an extensive history of struggling against backup quarterbacks.

That includes earlier this year, when they allowed a season-high 41 points to the Marcus Mariota-led Washington Commanders. Raiders fans are hopeful that Jeanty's claim about the defense is the truth, as the team will need a big outing on that side of the ball to pick up their third win of the season.