Beloved former Raiders executive gets another shot after Dolphins fire GM

Things haven't gone very well for the Las Vegas Raiders thus far in the 2025 NFL season. Head coach Pete Carroll, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and quarterback Geno Smith have been the main three figures under fire, but everyone in Raider Nation knows that their jobs are safe, at least for now.

The same cannot be said for every team in the AFC, as other franchises are plummeting into chaos. The Miami Dolphins have been every bit as bad as Las Vegas has this season, but after another loss on Thursday Night Football in Week 9, they fired general manager Chris Grier.

Head coach Mike McDaniel appears to be safe for the time being, but winds of change are blowing strongly in Miami. While difficult for Grier, who has been with the Dolphins since 2000, his firing paved the way for a beloved former Raiders executive to get another shot.

Former Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly lands same title with Dolphins

On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Champ Kelly would serve as the interim general manager of the Dolphins. If that name sounds familiar, that is because almost two years ago to the day, he was named the interim general manager for the Raiders.

Kelly and Antonio Pierce took over for Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, and gave an electric introductory press conference before leading Las Vegas to a 5-4 finish to the 2023 season. While Pierce was given the full-time head coach gig, Kelly was demoted back to assistant general manager in 2024 under Tom Telesco.

He joined the Dolphins this offseason as a senior personnel executive, but he has once again been thrust into the main decision-making role. This situation is a bit different, however, as in Las Vegas, he was promoted after the trade deadline, but he has four days to go to work on this front in Miami.

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

Several Dolphins players like Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips could be available, and Kelly will have to make some critical decisions. Of course, Raiders fans know that he is a talented executive, as he made several great moves for Las Vegas.

Not only did he waive cornerback Marcus Peters, but he claimed Jack Jones from waivers, and signed players like Charles Snowden, Alex Bachman, Sam Webb and Sincere McCormick to future/reserve contracts.

Hopefully, Kelly is considered for the full-time role in Miami, as he has certainly paid his dues in NFL scouting departments and front offices. He and John Spytek also worked together for two years with the Denver Broncos, so maybe these two old friends can strike a deal for a player like Waddle.