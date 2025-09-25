Ben Johnson using betting odds as motivation against Raiders

Ben Johnson was able to pick up his first win as a head coach on Sunday as the Chicago Bears defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 behind an elite performance from the defense -- who forced four turnovers -- and Caleb Williams -- who threw for four touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their worst loss of the season as they fell to 1-2 after an ugly 41-24 loss to the Washington Commanders, who were without their star second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The two one-win teams will clash in Las Vegas on Sunday as Johnson hopes to get the first road win of his career, while Pete Carroll will look to pick up his first home win as head coach of the Raiders. Johnson is looking to give his team additional motivation as he noted that the Bears will enter the matchup as underdogs.

Ben Johnson looks to give Bears additional motivation against Raiders

The Bears are coming off of their best performance of the season as they dominated the Cowboys in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Raiders are trending in the opposite direction after suffering their worst loss of the season against the Commanders, who had Marcus Mariota under center in his first start since 2022.

Despite the vastly different performances, Las Vegas began the week as favorites to improve to 2-2 in Week 4. Johnson reacted to the odds in comments shared by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, stating:

"We're looking to piggyback on that performance here and go for our first road win here this week. You know what, we're road underdogs already. I think Vegas is picked to beat us so we've got to come out and have another great week of preparation and I'll go ahead and open it up from there."

#Bears HC Ben Johnson opened his presser today by pointing out they're a road underdog vs. the #Raiders in Week 4.



Not something you usually hear from a HC. Anything to find motivation and use as fuel.

The Raiders are only a 1.5 point favorite, making the game essentially a 'pick 'em' as teams are typically given an additional edge for home field advantage. The game is pivotal to both franchises as they will each look to avoid a 1-3 start.

While both teams losses have come against a postseason team from 2024, they have each taken care of business against their lone non-playoff opponent. Las Vegas will need a much better performance from their offensive line in order to bounce back from two consecutive ugly losses. The unit will face a much less challenging task as Chicago's defense has not been very good.

They are tied for the third-most points allowed and have allowed the third-most yards, fifth-most passing yards, and tied for the fifth-most rushing yards. Additionally, the Bears are tied for the fifth-fewest sacks and seventh-fewest pressures of any team to play three games entering Monday Night Football