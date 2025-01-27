Best quotes and moments from Raiders introductory press conference

The Las Vegas Raiders introduced both their new head coach and general manager on Monday morning at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pete Carroll and John Spytek ushered in the new era as they spoke to the media as well as current and former Raiders royalty, with both edge rusher Maxx Crosby and former running back Marshawn Lynch in attendance.

Both made personal statements to begin and then faced a slew of questions from the media members present. Here are the best quotes and moments from the pair's first day in the Silver and Black.

"When I dreamed of having a job like this, I always wanted it to be with one of the iconic franchises like the Raiders" John Spytek

Spytek made this comment in his opening statement. The first-time GM clearly has a reverence for the organization and is not scared of the moment; he seems fully confident in his ability to acquire both talented players and colleagues.

Carroll, Spytek will 'lean on' Tom Brady to address the quarterback position

Brady's name was thrown around in abundance during Monday's press conference, as both Carroll and Spytek gave him credit for his expertise and experience. As reported and expected, Brady's presence is looming large already in Las Vegas.

"We are starting right now; going for it immediately" Pete Carroll

While many in the league feel that the Raiders are going to be bottom dwellers in the AFC West for years to come, it is obvious that Carroll does not feel that way. Instead of viewing the situation as a rebuild, Carroll and Spytek emphasized the talent that they already have in the building.

Carroll will be looking far and wide for his coordinators

When asked about how the process of filling out his coaching staff is coming along, Carroll was clear that they are still in the beginning of the process. He did, however, mention that he wants a variety of people in the building.

He started off by mentioning that he wants coaches who have been with him before, and understand his philosophies, but that he also wants people who have never been with him who he can teach. Carroll also mentioned wanting to retain current members of the staff, which bodes well for people like Rob Leonard.

"If we're not having fun, I'm screwing it up. If you don't want to compete, you're in the wrong place... I don't do things like anybody else. I'm gonna do it the way that comes straight from the center of my heart" Pete Carroll

If this doesn't fire you up as a Raiders fan, I don't know what will.

Carroll, despite his age, has such a youthful energy that is sure to be contagious around the organization. The emphasis has already been on competing, and it seems like that is how this roster is going to be built.

"We've both lived it. We both know what it looks like." John Spytek

More than any other moment from the press conference, this is what should give Raiders fans the most hope. The days of hiring inexperienced or questionable characters are out the window. There is a new sheriff in town in the form of Tom Brady, and he is only bringing people with him who have been to the mountaintop.

Carroll and Spytek share hilarious moment