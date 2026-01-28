Bills may have just put the Raiders in a dream scenario for their HC search

The Las Vegas Raiders have conducted an extensive search to land their next coach, interviewing 15 candidates throughout the process. Several of those candidates have already landed other roles, a trend that continued on Tuesday.

Joe Brady was named the Buffalo Bills' head coach, while Brian Daboll agreed to become the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator. Although the Raiders met with both coaches twice, neither appeared to be the leading candidate to be named the franchise's next head coach.

Following Buffalo becoming the seventh team to fill their vacancy this offseason, Las Vegas is one of three teams, along with the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns, that remain without a head coach.

Raiders' decision could likely come down to Klint Kubiak and Davis Webb

While the coaching search is now in its fourth week, the Raiders are in a strong position to have their choice of the remaining candidates. As things stand, the decision may come down to Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Denver Broncos pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb.

The Bills always appeared to be a wild card, as they were reportedly interested in Webb, but unable to meet with Kubiak until after the Super Bowl. While the opportunity to coach 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen appeared to be enticing, they ultimately landed on Brady as their next head coach.

Now, the Raiders are left to compete for coaches with two teams that don't have a clear direction at quarterback. While Las Vegas has also been linked to Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, it has always appeared as if Kubiak and Webb have been the two choices for the gig.

The Raiders, of course, are unable to hire Kubiak until after the Super Bowl; however, the two sides can agree to a contract without officially announcing it until after the Seahawks' season finishes. Webb, on the other hand, can be announced right away and begin building his staff out.

In all likelihood, Las Vegas may be waiting for Kubiak to decide if he will stay in Seattle before making a decision. The Seahawks have reportedly been making a strong push to keep him from accepting a head coaching job during this year's cycle.

Either way, the Raiders are seemingly in a strong position following Buffalo's decision to hire Brady. The organization will have the opportunity to bring in a head coach who is suited to develop projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.