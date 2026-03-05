Bills may have just saved the Raiders from making a $28 million mistake

The Las Vegas Raiders need to be aggressive in adding offensive talent this offseason to ease projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza's transition to the NFL. But a fine line exists between being calculated go-getters and recklessly using resources simply because you have a surplus of them.

With Maxx Crosby's future with the Raiders in doubt, folks around the league have put together endless trade packages for him. One of the most common ideas was a deal with the Chicago Bears that involved wide receiver D.J. Moore coming to Las Vegas, along with some draft picks.

While Moore would have presented an immediate upgrade for the Raiders' wide receiver room, they no longer have that option. Moore was traded to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday morning, which may actually be a blessing in disguise, as Las Vegas just avoided a $28 million mistake.

Bills trading for DJ Moore saved Raiders from ill-advised $28 million gamble

Moore's salary cap hit for the 2026 season is $28.5 million. That is also his salary cap hit in 2027 and 2028 before the number narrowly drops to $24.5 million for the 2029 campaign. Although an "out" in the contract exists after 2027, the Raiders would have paid Moore between $57 and $110 million.

Now, Moore is a fine receiver. Again, he is better than anyone that Las Vegas currently has. But he's failed to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in three of his last four campaigns, and he'll be entering his age-29 season coming off his lowest production in his career.

It is very possible that Moore is simply over the hill in his career and is no longer the same weapon that he once was. If that turns out to be the case, and only time will tell, then the Bills saved the Raiders from making this expensive mistake.

Although compensation has not yet been worked out between the Bills and the Bears, it is a good thing that Las Vegas didn't give up any draft capital to pay $28.5 million per year to Moore. He caught just 50 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. That's not worth nearly $30 million.

Chicago has now cleared plenty of salary cap space, which positions them nicely ahead of free agency. This will allow them to chase a free agent like center Tyler Linderbaum after Drew Dalman's sudden retirement, or trade for a big-name player... like Maxx Crosby.

Las Vegas needs to be smart with its resources this offseason, as it is a pivotal moment for the future of the franchise. Giving up draft picks to pay an aging and declining wide receiver up to $110 million over four years would not have been a smart move.

John Spytek may have never been in on the trade at all, but if he was, Bills general manager Brandon Beane prevented him from making a $28.5 million mistake. Plus, his giving the Bears more ammo for a potential Crosby trade wouldn't hurt the Raiders, either.