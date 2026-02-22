Blueprint Over Brand: Building Raiders with scheme-specific draft picks

In the modern NFL, winning the offseason isn't about who splashes the most cash in free agency; it’s about which front office understands their coaching staff's "shopping list." The Las Vegas Raiders have seemingly never understood this.

So, for new head coach Klint Kubiak and second-year general manager John Spytek, they shouldn't be looking for jersey-selling names. The focus should remain on looking for specific mechanical fits to fuel their tactical engines. That starts in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Raiders should select these scheme-specific players in April's draft

Offense: The Wide-Zone Engine

Kubiak brings a system deeply rooted in the Shanahan tree. The offense isn't built on a quarterback holding the ball for five seconds; it’s built on a wide-zone ground game, bootlegs, and horizontal stretch concepts.

The Scheme: It requires light-footed offensive linemen who can reach-block in space and receivers who are elite blockers on the perimeter.

It requires light-footed offensive linemen who can reach-block in space and receivers who are elite blockers on the perimeter. The Sleeper: Max Iheanachor (OT, Arizona State). Currently projected as a Day 2 pick, Iheanachor is the prototype for a Kubiak tackle. He possesses the elite lateral agility required to cross the face of a defensive end on zone runs -- a trait often overlooked by teams seeking pure road graders. He's raw at the position, but the ceiling is as lofty as any tackle in the class. For Las Vegas, they can take that risk.

Defense: The Multiple-Front Pressure

Rob Leonard, promoted from within to maintain continuity while adding his own flavor, favors a multiple defensive front. Borrowing from his time with Patrick Graham and the Baltimore Ravens, Leonard’s defense thrives on pressure without blitzing -- using four-man rushes with exotic alignments to confuse the protection.

The Scheme: This system demands "positionless" defenders -- linemen who can slide from the 3-technique to the edge and safeties who can play in the box.

This system demands "positionless" defenders -- linemen who can slide from the 3-technique to the edge and safeties who can play in the box. The Sleeper: Kendal Daniels (LB/S, Oklahoma). A Day 3 target, Daniels is a Swiss Army Knife type of athlete who could fit Leonard’s vision. He’s a highly intriguing second-level defender who can operate as a sub-package LB or safety, giving the Raiders the flexibility to stay in light box looks without sacrificing the ability to stop the run.

By targeting players like Iheanachor and Daniels -- prospects defined by their movement profiles and versatility rather than their college stats -- the Raiders could begin to build a roster that functions as a single, cohesive unit with productive youth in abundance.