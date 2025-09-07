Brock Bowers’ injury update has Raiders fans holding their breath

Update: Tom Pelissero reported that after speaking with Brock Bowers, the Raiders tight end "says he's fine" and that there are "no concerns moving forward". Phew!

As the Las Vegas Raiders hope to get a win in the first game of the 2025 season, they were hit with some bad news. Star tight end Brock Bowers came up limping after a play and Raiders fans suddenly were experiencing their worst nightmare, as Bowers went into the medical tent.

The initial report is that Bowers is questionable to return with a knee injury, per Ian Rapoport. While the Raiders ended up going up by two scores shortly after the Bowers injury, if the tight end has to miss an extended period of time, that's going to hurt this offense and there's no debating that.

#Raiders star TE Brock Bowers, who is in the medical tent, is questionable to return with a knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2025

Brock Bowers leaves Week 1 game vs. Patriots with knee injury

While we don't have anymore information on this at the moment, hopefully more info comes in and Bowers ends up being okay. The Raiders tight end had tallied five catches for 103 yards while averaging 20.6 yards per catch before he exited the game with that injury. He was leading the Raiders in receiving yards (but Jakobi Meyers wasn't far behind in that department).

The good news is that Bowers was seen moving around on the sideline. The bad news, however, is that the medical team continued to stay glued to his side. With the Raiders up by 10 points, it wouldn't be surprising if the team opted to keep him out of the action for the rest of the day but we'll have to see what happens. We'll be sure to update when more news comes out.