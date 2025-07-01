Brock Bowers ranks just where Raiders fans expected in relation to George Kittle

The Las Vegas Raiders got a bit lucky in the 2024 NFL Draft when Georgia tight end Brock Bowers fell right into their lap. It didn't take a genius to pick him, but then-general manager Tom Telesco did the right thing in doing so, which is more than previous Raiders decision-makers have been able to do.

His rookie campaign was one of epic proportions, as he caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns despite a putrid quarterback situation and a struggling offense. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in his first NFL season, but he is not widely considered the best at his position.

That title seemingly belongs to George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, an eight-year veteran with countless accolades to his name. His team has also seen more success as a result of his strong play, so he will be looked upon more favorably until Las Vegas turns things around.

Brock Bowers ranked one spot behind George Kittle in latest player rankings

So, when FanSided's Lou Scataglia released his NFL player power rankings, Bowers ended up exactly where Raider Nation thought he would. Bowers is the No. 22 player in the rankings, whereas Kittle is ever-so-slightly ahead at No. 21.

"Brock Bowers may not be from this planet," Scataglia wrote. "The tight end was eye-poppingly productive in the 2024 NFL Season, his first, and could be even better with Geno Smith under center. Bowers is 22nd in our player rankings for 2025."

As far as Kittle is concerned, his spot in the rankings is solidified after years of strong play and proving once again last season that he is a premier player at the position.

"Is George Kittle getting better with age?" Scataglia asked. "The tight end signed an extension with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason and could still have several more years of high-end play left. Kittle is just outside the top-20 in our player rankings."

RELATED: Raiders should expect a call from Dolphins after Jalen Ramsey move (and say no)

The main difference between these two players is that Kittle is perceived as a far better blocker than Bowers. Last season, Bowers recorded just a 56.1 run-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus, whereas Kittle reached a mark of 70.8.

Even in his rookie season, Kittle had a run-blocking grade of 61.7, so he was a more polished blocker coming out of college. However, Bowers is a unique player who was not asked to block much last season, so it is a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison.

While it is obvious that the next big step for Bowers is an improvement as a blocker, he may actually surpass Kittle this season anyway. With an improved quarterback situation and a better play-caller, Bowers is set for another breakout campaign.

Kittle, by contrast, will be in an offense with more mouths to feed this season than they had a year ago. Bowers is already gaining on Kittle for the NFL tight end crown, and it may not be long until he snatches it for good.