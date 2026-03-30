Brock Bowers' trajectory in dynasty fantasy football rankings cannot be denied

After a record-setting rookie season that saw him finish as the No. 1 point-getting tight end in fantasy football (PPR scoring), Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was sure to have some level of regression in his second season.

Bowers started last season with a 100-yard game, but a knee injury he suffered that week would trail him all season. He was eventually shut down for three games to get healthier, then, heading into Week 17, he was shut down for the season, which put his fantasy managers in a championship week pickle.

Per game, in PPR scoring, Bowers was still tied for the second-best scoring tight end in 2025. A huge game in Week 9 (12 catches for 127 yards and 3 touchdowns; 43.3 PPR points) skewed that a bit, but take out that game and he still would've been TE7 in PPR points per game over his other 11 games.

Brock Bowers has taken his rightful place in dynasty fantasy rankings

At less than 100 percent virtually all season, and subjected to a level of offensive dysfunction unique even to the Raiders' recent history, Bowers was still a top-10 fantasy tight end by points per game in 2025. That is a testament to his talent, regardless of the situation he finds himself in in Las Vegas.

But in Pro Football Focus' post-free agency dynasty rankings, Bowers still comes in as the sixth-most valuable dynasty fantasy player, and as the No. 1 tight end. At a glance, that felt high, but analyst Nathan Jahnke added some easy reasoning for that placement in the rankings.

"Ten players have averaged at least 14.5 receiving PPR points per game in each of the last two seasons, and two are tight ends. Bowers is one, despite the Raiders' 57.0 team PFF passing grade over the past two seasons, the third-worst mark in the NFL. None of the other nine receivers accomplished that with a team PFF passing grade in the bottom 12.

"The top tight ends are worthy of being ranked here because we can be confident that they will still be elite fantasy options in a few years. There is a higher correlation between fantasy points and PFF overall grades at tight end than at other positions. Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle have recorded PFF receiving grades of 90.0 or better over the past two seasons. No other tight end has logged more than 50 targets and a PFF overall grade between 85.0 and 90.0, leaving a large gap between the top three and the field. Kittle is 32 years old, so there is naturally a large gap between him and the 23-year-old Bowers or the 26-year-old McBride.

"While McBride was the superior fantasy option in 2025, that won’t necessarily be the case going forward. Both teams will have new head coaches and will likely have new quarterbacks. McBride has benefited from better quarterback play and a higher target rate, but the gap between those two should change with new players and coaches in place. Bowers also gets the nod in these rankings for being the younger player."

Bowers won't turn 24 until deep into his third season. If presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is as-advertised, or even just a functional quarterback, Bowers will have a long-term connection with a young signal-caller until further notice.

With hopefully better health next season and ostensibly a better player under center, Bowers might be entrenched as a top-five overall player in dynasty fantasy rankings until further notice.