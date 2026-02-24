Bucky Brooks explains why Fernando Mendoza almost can't fail with Klint Kubiak

Mark Davis isn't technically part of the Las Vegas Raiders' football operation anymore. And yet, he all but confirmed earlier this month that part of the team's plans this offseason involved the desire to pair a young quarterback with a head coach from an offensive background.

Enter Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza.

Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl victory and born into the NFL's greatest coaching tree, will be the next leader of the Silver and Black. Mendoza, who just completed a storybook college football season of his own, will be selected first overall in April's draft by the Raiders, barring a massive turn of events.

Although no fan, analyst or person in the building in Las Vegas has a crystal ball, most can reasonably see how this duo will have success, especially after the respective years that they just had. But Bucky Brooks seemingly believes that it will be almost impossible for the two of them to fail together.

Bucky Brooks thinks Klint Kubiak's offense is almost fool-proof for Fernando Mendoza

On the latest episode of The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast, hosts Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks broke down the upcoming event. Of course, they began talking about Mendoza, and Brooks all but guaranteed that the young quarterback will have success in Kubiak's system.

"I think the number one thing, and people will talk about prospects. You can look at the floor or the ceiling. The one thing that we know: Fernando Mendoza's floor, if that is paired with a system like Kubiak, we could say that reasonably -- Look, we've seen Kirk Cousins have a tremendous amount of success in this type of system. We have seen a Jared Goff have a tremendous amount of success in this system. I've talked about Matt Schaub and others having success in this system," Brooks explained. "I'm not saying the system is infallible, but, kind of, it is. You have someone that just follows the process, connects the dots, takes what the defense gives you."

Mendoza is certainly someone who follows the process, connects the dots and takes what the defense gives him. After all, he had 41 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions as a senior. It doesn't hurt, either, that's drawn comparisons to those specific players, like Cousins and Goff.

Having the ability and the right play-caller by your side, however, does not ensure success for a young signal-caller. Brooks had other stipulations for Mendoza to thrive with the Raiders, should he be selected. But he doesn't seem worried about things panning out.

"When you think about the supporting cast -- because so much of the success of a young quarterback is dependent upon the supporting cast -- they have two ready-made pillars in running back in Ashton Jeanty and tight end in Brock Bowers," Brooks explained. "Yes, you need to go and get a perimeter player, but that's easy to get, whether it's in this draft class, whether it's in free agency. You can go get a true number one receiver to complement Bowers and Jeanty. But just having those three things alone gives you a start. And if you can fix the offensive line -- and this system is one where you can do it with Bs and Cs; you don't need a bunch of A guys at the line of scrimmage."

Now that is what Raider Nation wants to hear. Having to overhaul the entire roster and figure out a way to cram 53 good, already-established players under the salary cap is overwhelming. That is especially overwhelming just months after a 3-14 campaign that netted the draft's top selection.

But having a front office that can identify talent and a coaching staff that can teach and develop makes all the difference. If Las Vegas can really get As with B and C-level players, they'll fare just fine in the modern NFL landscape.

Brooks, when looking at all of these ideas, seems to think that Mendoza will work out for the Silver and Black. He tapped into another common comparison for Mendoza -- Sam Darnold -- to finish off his grand endorsement for the Indiana quarterback and his probable new head coach.

"I think for Mendoza, this works. And if you go all the way back, not only at what he did at Indiana, I think the better part is looking at what he did at Cal. At Cal, he utilized his legs more. It was a more movement-based system. You saw RPO. You saw him run a little bit. And when you think about this system being on the move like Sam Darnold was: Bootlegs, half rolls, coming out the back door, making people defend the entire field because the quarterback is athletic enough to challenge you in that regard. Mendoza has that," Brooks said. "People would look at that run that really sealed the deal in the national title game. Look, he's athletic enough to make plays. He's athletic enough to do it, but he's a guy who is fearless and he's a guy who has made big plays in big moments for his team. So, yeah, there's going to be a lot to be excited about when the Raiders have a chance to get them."

Raiders fans have been let down far too often to be blindly optimistic. In offseasons past, The Nation argued on behalf of their team against the national pundits. But this has been a breathe of fresh air, as those same experts are convincing fans to actually believe this time, because it truly is different.

Let's just hope that Brooks is right. If Mendoza is set up to succeed in a system where he almost can't fail, then he won't.