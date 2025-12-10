Caleb Rogers' success should inspire Raiders to give another rookie a shot

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered yet another loss as they dropped to 2-11 during the 2025 NFL season following their 24-17 Week 14 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos. Despite losing their seventh consecutive game, there were some positives to take away from the performance.

One of the most encouraging signs was the play of their rookie class, particularly Caleb Rogers, who played all 51 offensive snaps and did not allow a pressure, sack, hurry, or quarterback hit. He led the team with an 81.1 pass block grade and recorded a very good 74.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade.

Rogers' play is particularly encouraging, as the Raiders may have found another piece to improve their offensive line next season. It is time for his fellow third-round rookie, Charles Grant, to get a similar opportunity to prove that he should be a starter in 2026.

Caleb Rogers' Week 14 outing should open the door for Charles Grant

Raiders fans spent months hearing that both Rogers and Grant were not ready to take the field due to their performance issues in practice. However, it didn't take long for Rogers to prove that he was ready, given his strong performance against an elite Broncos defensive front.

The latter, on the other hand, has played just one offensive snap this season, but that should change going forward. Starting left tackle Stone Forsythe continues to get starts for Las Vegas, despite offering next to nothing week in and week out.

Forsythe had another particularly rough performance in Week 14, as he posted a 49.5 PFF grade that was the worst on the offense, while struggling in both pass blocking and run blocking, posting 42.9 and 53.8 grades, respectively.

The veteran swing tackle allowed two sacks, three hurries, and five pressures, and has continued to be one of the worst offensive linemen in the entire NFL. Forsythe, who turns 28 years old later this month, has proven that he is not a starting caliber, and should not be a part of the Raiders' future.

While he is only starting due to Kolton Miller's injury, his poor play is the perfect reason for the team to play Grant. Las Vegas is eliminated from playoff contention, so the coaching staff's sole focus should be on developing young players and identifying the team's needs ahead of the offseason.

If Grant can step in and perform at a similar level as Rogers, who the Raiders selected one pick before him in 2025, the team would likely have four of their five offensive lineman locked in for next season -- with three of those players being on rookie deals.

They could also kick DJ Glaze inside to guard, or even re-sign Dylan Parham, to solidify the line. If Grant struggles over the final four games, Las Vegas could then turn to free agency or the draft to find an upgrade.

There are a handful of elite offensive line veterans set to be available, and the Raiders have tons of cap space, so they could fortify the unit that way, too. Forsythe is not a legitimate option to start in 2026, though, so the franchise should use the rest of the season to see what they have in Grant.

Although it is feasible that he struggles, the Raiders should not enter the offseason without properly evaluating a player they used a Day 2 pick to acquire. Las Vegas saw encouraging results from its rookie class on Sunday, and they should continue to give the young players opportunities.

Grant is just 23 years old, and between him, Rogers, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Raiders would have three offensive linemen 24 years old or younger. A series of strong performances to end the year from this contingent could be just the positive jolt this team and fan base desperately need.