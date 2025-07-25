Camp buzz is building fast around Ashton Jeanty for one unique reason

The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst rushing attack in the league during the 2024 NFL season, and it was not particularly close. Fortunately, the team made changes, as they parted ways with Alexander Mattison this offseason, and Zamir White is in danger of not making the roster.

These two were replaced with veteran free agent Raheem Mostert and generational running back prospect Ashton Jeanty, who the team selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty is expected to step into a workhorse role immediately in Las Vegas.

While most consider the Boise State product to be one of the most dominant college runners in recent memory, that is not the only way that he can help the Raiders this season. His pass-catching ability is wildly underrated, but he's created a bit of buzz around it during training camp.

Raiders' Ashton Jeanty is wildly underrated in the passing game

New quarterback Geno Smith was the first to point this out, as he spoke to the media on Wednesday after the team's first practice about what has stood out about the star rookie thus far.

"Ashton is a smooth running back out of the backfield," Smith said. "We've seen what he can do against contact and breaking tackles. And the thing that's really impressing me is his ability to catch out of the backfield. He's a real natural in that aspect."

Jeanty is mostly known for his video game-like rushing numbers in college, as he ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in his final season. However, as a sophomore, he caught 43 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns, displaying that he can contribute in this aspect at a high level.

New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly also noticed this talent of Jeanty's, and he went on about it when addressing the media after Thursday's practice.

"He's done a great job. He's a natural catcher," Kelly said. "He played a little bit of receiver in high school. When you talked to him, I think he played some slot receiver. But he catches the ball naturally, it's a natural deal for him."

As for Jeanty himself, he expressed to reporters on Thursday how excited he is to prove that he can be a dual-threat running back in the NFL.

"Yeah, definitely excited. I feel like that's a part of my game that wasn't really shown that much at Boise State. So, I'm hoping to bring that to life some more," Jeanty said.

With Kelly calling plays and Smith getting him the ball, it should surprise nobody in Raider Nation to see Jeanty get involved in this Las Vegas offense in more ways than one. The rookie should be a key catalyst for a much-improved Raiders offense, contributing to both the rushing and passing attacks.

