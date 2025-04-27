First-time general manager John Spytek put together an incredible class of players in his first NFL Draft with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Not only did he stay patient and draft a generational running back prospect in Ashton Jeanty, but he picked up several other starters in the early rounds. Spytek also added a number of intriguing prospects in the middle and late rounds who have elite traits and high ceilings.

Their division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, however, made several puzzling moves throughout the seven rounds of the draft. They also made a shocking undrafted free agent signing, one that Raiders fans will find humor in.

Chargers' first major UDFA move is comedy gold for Raiders fans

Immediately after the draft ended on Saturday evening, the Chargers signed journeyman college quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei as an undrafted free agent. Uiagalelei has been the butt of many jokes in college football as he took a major fall from grace during his career.

He began his career at Clemson after being a highly coveted recruit out of high school, and he was tasked with carrying the torch from Trevor Lawrence's tenure as a Tiger. After beginning his career on a high note, he transferred to Oregon State after a series of benchings under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Uiagalelei ended up have a bit of a revival during the 2023 season for the Beavers, but his head coach took another job and left him behind, forcing him to transfer once again. He headed out east to Florida State, which is where the jokes on his behalf became amplified.

After a brutal start to the season in which he threw just four touchdowns and six interceptions in five games, he hurt his hand in October, and he never appeared again in a college game. While Uiagalelei has all of the physical attributes to be a good quarterback in the NFL, there is something glaring that is missing from his game.

Perhaps the toll of being a joke to many college football fans affected the young player too much, or maybe the former No. 1 recruit and projected first overall pick in the NFL Draft just lost his mojo after failing to live up to expectations. Either way, this is comedy gold for Raider Nation.