Cheat code in Fernando Mendoza's game is not being talked about nearly enough

In a deeper draft class at the position, many think that Fernando Mendoza might not be the No. 1-ranked quarterback. But he is the guy this year, at least for every analyst but one, and it's considered a formality that the Las Vegas Raiders will take him with the first overall pick later this month.

The question, in light of Klint Kubiak's comments about starting a rookie quarterback right away and the recent signing of Kirk Cousins, is how many games Mendoza will start in Year 1. He should play quite a bit when it's all said and done, as there's no real benefit to him having a full redshirt year.

Mendoza's ability as a passer is well-established after his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Indiana. The NFL comps offered for him, like Cousins, Matt Ryan and Jared Goff, clearly reflect a pocket passer template, while also pointing to the kind of career Raider Nation would be happy with.

But his ability to run is a cheat code that is seldomly, if ever, talked about enough.

Fernando's Mendoza's 'cheat code' would cover up some ills for the Raiders

Yahoo! NFL analyst Nate Tice unveiled, with plenty of evidence, that aspect of Mendoza's game that no one really talks bout.

Fernando Mendoza's 71.9% success rate as a runner (designed runs + scrambles) ranked 1st among all FBS QBs in 2025. With a healthy usage, too (64 runs).



Among the 761 FBS QB seasons with 200+ pass attempts and 40+ runs since 2019, Mendoza's 2025 success rate ranks 5th, per… pic.twitter.com/nrXpa37VvI — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 1, 2026

"Fernando Mendoza's 71.9% success rate as a runner (designed runs + scrambles) ranked 1st among all FBS QBs in 2025. With a healthy usage, too (64 runs).

"Among the 761 FBS QB seasons with 200+ pass attempts and 40+ runs since 2019, Mendoza's 2025 success rate ranks 5th, per @TruMediaSports."

With sack yardage deducted from yardage on the ground, college rushing stats for quarterbacks are muddy on the surface. Even outside the numbers, there's also a flimsy perception that Mendoza does not move very well, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary.

If one trims the fat related to sacks, as Tice passed along via the data from TruMedia, then Mendoza's fantastic efficiency as a runner last season is revealed. And it's not like Mendoza has some particularly small sample size to work with; he had nearly 70 rushing attempts in 2025.

The Raiders have some question marks along the offensive line right now, as well as in the wide receiver corps. Cousins' familiarity with Kubiak's offense will help flatten the learning curve there, but if or when he plays as a rookie, Mendoza will have some automatic ups and downs.

While he won't ever be mistaken for the most dynamic running quarterbacks around when a play breaks down, Mendoza straight-forward efficiency on the ground last season can absolutely and sustainably translate to the NFL. He can make plays by himself, regardless of his circumstances.

For the Raiders, assuming the formality of making him the No. 1 overall pick, Mendoza's running ability can be a real cheat code in the margins of keeping the chains moving when things aren't perfect.

And while things are sorted out with Kubiak's offense next season in terms of personnel and ideal roles, there will be some imperfections. Look for Mendoza to be a problem-solver, however. Not a problem creator.