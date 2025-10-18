Chiefs' key offensive lineman set to remain sidelined for Raiders matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders' pass rush got off to a slow start, as they recorded just eight sacks over their first five games. The unit had a breakout game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, however, as they recorded a season-high six sacks in the 20-10 victory.

While they will look to continue that success against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, the Raiders face a much tougher task. Tennessee is tied for the most sacks allowed through six games, while Kansas City is tied for the ninth-fewest.

The Chiefs have been among the best pass-blocking teams in the league, as their sack percentage, 4.5%, is the sixth-lowest mark in the league. Las Vegas' pass rushers will have an increased opportunity to get to Patrick Mahomes in Week 7, however, as one of his top offensive linemen will remain sidelined due to personal reasons.

Chiefs will be without an offensive lineman in Raiders matchup

It was clear that upgrading the offensive line would be a priority for the Chiefs after Mahomes was sacked six times, and under constant pressure, in Super Bowl LIX. They used their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Josh Simmons, who was a Day 1 starter at left tackle.

After starting the first five games of the season and playing well, Simmons missed Week 6 due to personal reasons. Kansas City revealed that he will remain out on Sunday as the Raiders visit Arrowhead Stadium.

Simmons has had a strong start to his career as his 65.0 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 43rd out of 114 offensive tackles, while his 73.0 pass block and 55.0 run block grade rank 25th and 81st, respectively. In 224 pass block snaps, he has given up just one sack this season.

While the hope is that he will be able to get through his personal issues with a positive resolution, his absence will certainly help Las Vegas' pass rush as they look to limit Mahomes. Jaylon Moore, whom the Chiefs thought highly enough of to sign to a two-year, $30 million contract this offseason, got the start in his place in Week 6.

The fifth-year swing tackle played well, posting a 67.7 PFF grade. That was largely due to his success in the run game, where he had an 80.8 grade. Moore was much less impactful as a pass blocker, as he posted a 45.3 grade and allowed a sack.

Simmons had been thriving in the passing game to begin the year, and his absence could put the Raiders' pass rush in line for a big day. The group will have to take advantage of the matchup as the best way to slow Mahomes down will be by creating pressure.

This sounds like a job for Maxx Crosby, who can continue the positive momentum he built against the Titans. It also sounds like a great opportunity for Tyree Wilson to have a breakout performance and for Malcolm Koonce to get back on track.